'I Wanna Check Him Out' — Trump Begs to Look at Muscular Cadet After Prez Declares He 'Hates Good Looking Men' During Graduation Address

At one point during his speech, Trump invited one male cadet, who finished at the top of his class, up to the stage.

"I wanna see this guy," the 79-year-old begged, before shaking the young man's hand and declaring, "I hate good-looking men."

However, Trump wasn't done drooling quite yet, as he then moved on to another graduate, a male student who "earned a perfect score on every fitness test."

"This guy must be something," an impressed Trump told the rest of the attendees. "I think we’ll have to invite him up. I want to check him out."