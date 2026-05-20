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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'I Wanna Check Him Out' — Trump Begs to Look at Muscular Cadet After Prez Declares He 'Hates Good Looking Men' During Graduation Address

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Donald Trump appeared to have a good time at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy,

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May 20 2026, Published 6:05 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump couldn't get enough of the graduating cadets during his address, RadarOnline.com can reveal, begging to see some of the fittest students.

On Wednesday, May 20, the president visited Connecticut to give a speech to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, but things took a turn when Trump began calling out their looks.

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'I Wanna See This Guy'

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump addressed the U.S. Coast Guard Academy, but was more focused on the students' looks.

At one point during his speech, Trump invited one male cadet, who finished at the top of his class, up to the stage.

"I wanna see this guy," the 79-year-old begged, before shaking the young man's hand and declaring, "I hate good-looking men."

However, Trump wasn't done drooling quite yet, as he then moved on to another graduate, a male student who "earned a perfect score on every fitness test."

"This guy must be something," an impressed Trump told the rest of the attendees. "I think we’ll have to invite him up. I want to check him out."

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Trump Drools Over 'Fantastic' Female Cadet

As the cadet made his way to the stage, Trump reacted, "Whoa! We're not gonna fight with him, I'm not fighting him. This is not UFC, please understand that, Thomas."

"Look at the muscles on this guy," Trump added. "Just hit him in the shoulder. I hurt my hand. It's like hitting a rock." Trump also commented on a female cadet's look.

He said, "If I didn't invite her up, they'd accuse me of discrimination. I have to get her up here. She looks so fantastic. This is ridiculous."

Trump is no stranger to letting the world know how he feels about a particular person's looks, as he's made several comments over the years.

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump begged to 'check out' one particular muscular cadet during the event.

In late 2025, the controversial politician welcomed conservative influencers and commentators to discuss Antifa, and it turned into a lengthy conference of just praising Trump.

At one point, Brandi Kruse, an ex-TV journalist turned conservative firebrand, said, "I'm living proof that you can recover from TDS," a term used to describe liberals' negative reactions to Trump.

She explained at the time, "I had strong Trump Derangement Syndrome for about eight years. This is one of the reasons I've recovered from it. And by the way, it's much better to not have TDS... I'm happier, healthier, more successful. I even think I got a little more attractive after I got rid of my Trump derangement."

"Very attractive," Trump responded. "I'm glad you no longer have TDS. I feel very good about that."

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The 79-year-old is no stranger to ogling over a person's looks.

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And just last month, Trump was left sweating as he appeared to "flirt" with a married content creator he abruptly stopped his golf cart for.

Trump was quick to stop to take a photo with Nina Coates, while also raving, "She's in great shape! Great shape! Look at her! You want a picture? Is she in good shape or what?... Is that your husband?"

After learning that Coates' husband, Mark, was behind the phone, Trump quipped to the influencer, "You can do better than that!"

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Photo of Donald Trump
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Trump was previously labeled 'creepy' for apparently flirting with a married content creator.

While Trump was labeled "creepy" by critics, Coates didn't see the harm in the exchange, instead calling it "exciting and fun."

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