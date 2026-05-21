EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Shocking Snub on US Visit — How Monarch Ignored Jeffrey Epstein Victims on State Tour

Royal watchers had expected the 77-year-old monarch to directly comment on the Epstein issue during his 20-minute address to the joint members of Congress following a formal state dinner with President Donald Trump.

But lily-livered Charles, who traveled with wife Queen Camilla, ducked the scandal and simply alluded to the two countries supporting "victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today."

Renowned Florida attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents several individuals preyed upon by Epstein, said: "It's incredibly frustrating that the monarchy seems to want to distance themselves from one of their own [Andrew], who clearly has been accused of activities involving the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

"And unfortunately, it just makes them look complicit in his brother's activities."

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, but in 2022 settled a sex abuse lawsuit brought against him by late Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre for an estimated $16million.