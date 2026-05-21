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EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Shocking Snub on US Visit — How Monarch Ignored Jeffrey Epstein Victims on State Tour

king charles snubbed jeffrey epstein victims us tour
Source: MEGA

King Charles faced backlash after allegedly ignoring Jeffrey Epstein victims during his US tour.

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May 21 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

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King Charles is being slammed for not meeting with Jeffrey Epstein victims during his state visit to the U.S., causing some to accuse the monarch of appearing to be complicit in his scandal-scarred brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's slimy relationship with the now-dead sex trafficker.

The cascade of criticism comes after RadarOnline.com revealed the king bestowed a royal honor on Andrew's former private secretary – a material witness in the wide-ranging U.K. criminal investigation into whether the former prince shared privileged information with Epstein while serving as his nation's trade envoy.

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Charles Dodges Epstein Scandal Questions

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King Charles faced criticism for not addressing Jeffrey Epstein victims during his U.S. state visit with Queen Camilla.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

King Charles faced criticism for not addressing Jeffrey Epstein victims during his U.S. state visit with Queen Camilla.

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Royal watchers had expected the 77-year-old monarch to directly comment on the Epstein issue during his 20-minute address to the joint members of Congress following a formal state dinner with President Donald Trump.

But lily-livered Charles, who traveled with wife Queen Camilla, ducked the scandal and simply alluded to the two countries supporting "victims of some of the ills that, so tragically, exist in both our societies today."

Renowned Florida attorney Spencer Kuvin, who represents several individuals preyed upon by Epstein, said: "It's incredibly frustrating that the monarchy seems to want to distance themselves from one of their own [Andrew], who clearly has been accused of activities involving the victims of Jeffrey Epstein.

"And unfortunately, it just makes them look complicit in his brother's activities."

Andrew has denied any wrongdoing, but in 2022 settled a sex abuse lawsuit brought against him by late Epstein sex slave Virginia Giuffre for an estimated $16million.

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King Charles Faces Moral Backlash

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Rep. Ro Khanna criticized King Charles after Buckingham Palace allegedly ignored requests to meet with Epstein survivors.
Source: Rod Lamkey - CNP / MEGA

Rep. Ro Khanna criticized King Charles after Buckingham Palace allegedly ignored requests to meet with Epstein survivors.

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California Rep. Ro Khanna – the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee investigating the dead pervert's operation in America – went ballistic after a letter he sent to Buckingham Palace inviting Charles to meet with survivors was apparently ignored.

"It's very disappointing after the British ambassador told me that the king would talk about the survivors and sex trafficking," said Khanna, whose committee's request to interrogate Andrew under oath was also ignored. "The king's failure to acknowledge the pain his brother had caused is a moral failure and emblematic of an elite impunity that is an ongoing affront to survivors."

Andrew, the former Duke of York, was arrested in the U.K., but not charged, after a trove of emails, documents and photographs released by the U.S. Department of Justice appeared to expose him revealing trade secrets to Epstein and to support rumors of romps with hookers and barely legal girls.

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Andrew Scandal Rocks The Monarchy

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Charlotte Manley received a royal honor from King Charles despite scrutiny surrounding Prince Andrew's ties to Epstein.
Source: Supplied by Capital Pictures / MEGA

Charlotte Manley received a royal honor from King Charles despite scrutiny surrounding Prince Andrew's ties to Epstein.

The Crown Prosecution Service – the U.K. equivalent to the U.S. Attorney's Office – is now advising two separate police departments probing Andrew, 66.

The late Queen Elizabeth has been accused of turning a blind eye toward her favorite son's bad behavior, and while Charles stripped Andrew of his royal honors, he also bestowed the title of Dame Commander of the Royal Victorian Order on his brother's former right-hand woman, Charlotte Manley.

"This is like the deep state at work," an insider told RadarOnline.com.

"Charles is shaking in his boots that all this information is coming out about Andrew, The Firm and his mother's inaction, and he cannot escape from that reality."

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