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Home > Exclusives > Blake Lively
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EXCLUSIVE: A War With No Winner — Radar Reveals How Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Emerged Bloodied and Battered After End of Their Bitter Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni

blake lively ryan reynolds justin baldoni legal battle
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds emerged battered after their bitter legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

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May 21 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Combative costars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni spent an estimated $60million in combined legal fees during their nasty war of words that ended after 18 months in an out-of-court settlement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said there were no winners and no money exchanged in the deal between the It Ends With Us costmates that was struck just two weeks before the scheduled start of their civil trial.

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The Nasty Smackdown

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Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reportedly spent a combined $60 million in legal fees before settling their 'It Ends With Us' dispute out of court.
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni reportedly spent a combined $60 million in legal fees before settling their 'It Ends With Us' dispute out of court.

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The Hollywood smackdown erupted in December 2024 when Lively, 38, slapped Baldoni, 42, with a lawsuit, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a vicious smear campaign against her.

Now, the feuding film stars have issued a joint statement about their movie, saying it made "a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors."

Addressing Lively's complaints made during filming, the statement continued, "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard.

"We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."

Megan Thomas, a New York lawyer who specializes in sexual harassment cases, exclusively told RadarOnline.com that if the case went to trial, a barrage of private emails and text messages between high-profile Hollywood insiders might have become a public relations nightmare.

"Often, parties settle because they know that both sides have a strong case," explained Thomas, who was not involved with the suit.

"They enter into a settlement agreement to try to mitigate those concerns and not try them in the public eye."

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Private Messages Released

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Megan Thomas said Lively and Baldoni may have settled to avoid private Hollywood messages becoming public during trial.
Source: MEGA

Megan Thomas said Lively and Baldoni may have settled to avoid private Hollywood messages becoming public during trial.

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Court docs released during trial prep exposed private messages ranging from the salacious to shocking – including messages from Lively to celeb pals Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, asking them to offer feedback on her cut of the movie, and texts between Lively and pop star pal Taylor Swift, including one in which the singer called Baldoni a "b---h."

Documents also showed fellow castmate Jenny Slate labeled Baldoni a "clown," and Baldoni's producing partner,

Jamey Heath, slammed the 'Gossip Girl' alum as "bats--t crazy."

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Taylor Swift reportedly told Lively she missed her 'funny, dark, normal-speaking friend' amid the Baldoni legal fallout.
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift reportedly told Lively she missed her 'funny, dark, normal-speaking friend' amid the Baldoni legal fallout.

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Additional revealed messages appeared to show mounting strain between Lively and Swift, who was forced to hire a lawyer to avoid getting dragged into the fray.

"It feels awful to be in any way critical of any way you process what you've been going through, but I just kinda miss my funny, dark, normal-speaking friend who talks to me as herself," the 'Shake It Off' singer told Lively in one exchange.

Insiders said the decision to end the lawsuit was driven by Lively's husband, Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds, according to RadarOnline.com.

"Ryan saw the full picture early," one insider said. "He knew the longer this dragged on, the more it would erode everything – her career, her reputation, even their closest relationships."

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Blake Lively’s Legal War Intensifies

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Ryan Reynolds allegedly pushed for Lively to end her legal battle with Baldoni before further damage to her career and relationships.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Ryan Reynolds allegedly pushed for Lively to end her legal battle with Baldoni before further damage to her career and relationships.

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At one point, Lively also claimed she lost more than $40million in earnings because of the "reputational damage" sparked by the vicious lawsuit.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Baldoni vigorously denied Lively's claims and filed a $400 million counterclaim against the 'Shallows' star, Reynolds and their publicist, claiming defamation and extortion.

But New York Federal Court Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni's claim in June 2025 and in April, tossed out 10 of Lively's 13 claims – including the most serious allegations of sexual harassment and conspiracy.

Following the setback, Lively shared that the lawsuit was "the last thing I wanted in my life, but I brought this case because of the pervasive RETALIATION I faced, and continued to, for privately and professionally asking for a safe working environment for myself and others."

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Blake’s Career Faces Uncertain Future

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Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni's $400 million counterclaim against Lively, Reynolds and their publicist in June 2025.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Judge Lewis J. Liman dismissed Baldoni's $400million counterclaim against Lively, Reynolds and their publicist in June 2025.

Proposed witnesses for the since-scuttled trial on Blake's remaining three claims – breach of contract, retaliation, and aiding and abetting in retaliation – included Reynolds, her actress sister Robyn Lively and many of the film's cast members.

One industry executive noted: "Lively and Baldoni both did major damage, but because she's so established, I think she stands a chance of reemerging better than he does. I would struggle to hire both of them – but I would gamble on her."

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