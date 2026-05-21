EXCLUSIVE: A War With No Winner — Radar Reveals How Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have Emerged Bloodied and Battered After End of Their Bitter Legal Battle Against Justin Baldoni

The Hollywood smackdown erupted in December 2024 when Lively, 38, slapped Baldoni, 42, with a lawsuit, accusing him of sexual harassment and orchestrating a vicious smear campaign against her.

Now, the feuding film stars have issued a joint statement about their movie, saying it made "a meaningful impact in the lives of domestic violence survivors – and all survivors."

Addressing Lively's complaints made during filming, the statement continued, "We acknowledge the process presented challenges and recognize concerns raised by Ms. Lively deserved to be heard.

"We remain firmly committed to workplaces free of improprieties and unproductive environments. It is our sincere hope that this brings closure and allows all involved to move forward constructively and in peace, including a respectful environment online."

Megan Thomas, a New York lawyer who specializes in sexual harassment cases, exclusively told RadarOnline.com that if the case went to trial, a barrage of private emails and text messages between high-profile Hollywood insiders might have become a public relations nightmare.

"Often, parties settle because they know that both sides have a strong case," explained Thomas, who was not involved with the suit.

"They enter into a settlement agreement to try to mitigate those concerns and not try them in the public eye."