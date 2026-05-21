EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Britney Fears — Car-Crash Spears' Pals Worry for Her Well-being Return After She Lands Plea Deal Over DUI Charge

Troubled pop princess Britney Spears, who fled rehab after less than three weeks, will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to a "wet reckless" charge related to her March arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

But people in her inner circle are worried her rehab stint was way too short and that she needs much more intensive help than her sentence requires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wet reckless is a plea bargain offered when someone charged with a DUI instead agrees to a lesser charge of reckless driving.