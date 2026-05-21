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Home > Exclusives > Britney Spears
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EXCLUSIVE: Fresh Britney Fears — Car-Crash Spears' Pals Worry for Her Well-being Return After She Lands Plea Deal Over DUI Charge

britney spears pals fear wellbeing dui plea deal
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' pals fear for her wellbeing after she lands a plea deal over a DUI charge.

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May 21 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Troubled pop princess Britney Spears, who fled rehab after less than three weeks, will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to a "wet reckless" charge related to her March arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence.

But people in her inner circle are worried her rehab stint was way too short and that she needs much more intensive help than her sentence requires, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Wet reckless is a plea bargain offered when someone charged with a DUI instead agrees to a lesser charge of reckless driving.

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Insiders Fear Britney Could Implode

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Britney Spears avoided further jail time after pleading guilty to a 'wet reckless' charge tied to her March DUI arrest.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears avoided further jail time after pleading guilty to a 'wet reckless' charge tied to her March DUI arrest.

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The Toxic songbird, 44, qualified because she didn't have any prior DUIs, had a low blood-alcohol level and the incident didn't involve a crash or injury.

Spears was sentenced to 12 months of probation and one day in jail, credited as time served. She was fined $571 and must attend a three-month DUI program and agreed to see a psychologist once a week and a psychiatrist twice a month.

Now, insiders are on high alert that she could implode again at any minute.

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Rehab Exit Sparks Major Concern

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Insiders close to Spears raised concerns that the singer's rehab stay lasted less than three weeks despite her reported anxiety and substance abuse struggles.
Source: MEGA

Insiders close to Spears raised concerns that the singer's rehab stay lasted less than three weeks despite her reported anxiety and substance abuse struggles.

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"Everyone wants to give her the benefit of the doubt but the fact she checked out of rehab after less than a three-week stay doesn't bode well from a lot of people's perspectives," said an insider.

"Her issues with anxiety and substance abuse problems are so severe that it's laughable for her to claim she's magically on track after such a short stint," added the source. "Anyone with her issues needs a bare minimum of 30 days' treatment, usually 60 or ideally a full 90 to learn the tools that are needed for a full reset."

But Spears was desperate to get out of the facility, leaving just days before her court date.

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Friends Urge Britney To Return

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Sources said Spears left rehab days before her court date as those around her hoped she would return for more treatment.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Sources said Spears left rehab days before her court date as those around her hoped she would return for more treatment.

"Nobody stood in her way when she wanted to leave because it's ultimately her life and her decision," said an insider.

"But they're hoping and praying she checks herself back at the earliest opportunity," said the source.

"She desperately needs to take this path to sobriety seriously and such a short stint of treatment is by no means enough."

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