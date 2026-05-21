EXCLUSIVE: Crushed Keith Urban is Cut Off — Daughters Disown Dad After His Bitter Split From Nicole Kidman
May 21 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Country crooner Keith Urban is "distraught," said sources, because his two teen daughters have cast him as the bad guy – and are reportedly shutting him out – following his divorce from movie star mom, Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said the 58-year-old singer is desperate to keep the love of daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, but they seem to currently look at him as the villain in their family's fracture.
Team Nicole
"[The girls] are completely team Nicole and right now Keith is the bad guy," said a source. "He is the cause of every problem in their minds, and it's harrowing for him.
"He's really distraught ... He loves those girls, but they are so angry at him and they're blaming him.
"I don't even think this is Nicole painting a narrative – this is the girls coming to this conclusion on their own."
The situation seemed to worsen on April 27 when Sunday "unfollowed" her dad on social media, but then refollowed him within 24 hours.
Still, a source told a media outlet: "He was texting [his daughters] before and getting one- or two-word answers, if he got anything at all. Now nothing."
Keith Battling For His Daughters' Love
Last September, 'Eyes Wide Shut' actress Kidman slapped the 'Somebody Like You' singer with divorce papers following nearly two decades of marriage.
The case was finalized in January with the leggy movie beauty getting the girls for 306 days per year and their dad just 59 days, or every other weekend.
Now, amid rumored buzz that he's canoodled with several young gals since the split – which is denied by all – comes the claims that he's battling for his daughters' love.
Just two months following the divorce, the touring music man was reportedly desperate to reunite with the teens.
"Keith's tour has kept him apart from the girls for more than he would like," said a source.
"According to their divorce agreement, he only has Sunday Rose and Faith every other weekend, but when he's touring even that doesn't work."
The girls and their mom currently remain in their Nashville home – a seven-bedroom mansion in an exclusive gated community that was bought for $3.5million in 2008 – while Keith bunks elsewhere.
Holiday 'Gut Punch'
Last Christmas, when Kidman, who has said she is focusing on her family and moving forward, took the girls to her native Australia for Christmas, sources said it was like a "gut punch" for shut-out Urban.
"Obviously, Keith is not a perfect man – nobody is. But whatever his issues between him and Nicole are, he still loves his daughters very much," noted the source. "For them to cut him out is really hurtful."