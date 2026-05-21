EXCLUSIVE: Crushed Keith Urban is Cut Off — Daughters Disown Dad After His Bitter Split From Nicole Kidman

Sources said the 58-year-old singer is desperate to keep the love of daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, but they seem to currently look at him as the villain in their family's fracture.

Country crooner Keith Urban is "distraught," said sources, because his two teen daughters have cast him as the bad guy – and are reportedly shutting him out – following his divorce from movie star mom, Nicole Kidman , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Keith Urban was reportedly left distraught after daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, sided with Nicole Kidman following the divorce.

"[The girls] are completely team Nicole and right now Keith is the bad guy," said a source. "He is the cause of every problem in their minds, and it's harrowing for him.

"He's really distraught ... He loves those girls, but they are so angry at him and they're blaming him.

"I don't even think this is Nicole painting a narrative – this is the girls coming to this conclusion on their own."

The situation seemed to worsen on April 27 when Sunday "unfollowed" her dad on social media, but then refollowed him within 24 hours.

Still, a source told a media outlet: "He was texting [his daughters] before and getting one- or two-word answers, if he got anything at all. Now nothing."