Hunter Biden Raises Eyebrows by Supporting Candace Owens' Conspiracy Theories About Charlie Kirk's Assassination During Tense Podcast Interview
May 21 2026, Published 6:52 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden stunned viewers after appearing to defend Candace Owens' right to question aspects surrounding Charlie Kirk’s assassination during a highly anticipated interview that immediately ignited fresh political backlash online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The explosive exchange unfolded during Owens' newly released sit-down with the former first son, where the pair discussed media narratives, political division and the firestorm surrounding her recent commentary tied to Kirk's shocking death.
Hunter Biden Defends Candace Owens
At one point during the conversation, Hunter appeared to push back against efforts to completely silence Owens over her controversial theories and questions surrounding the assassination, despite mounting criticism from both conservatives and political commentators online.
The surprising moment instantly sparked reaction across social media, given the unlikely crossover between the embattled Biden family member and the conservative commentator – who has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden and his administration for years.
Owens has faced intensifying backlash in recent months after publicly raising questions tied to Kirk's assassination, including speculation surrounding Turning Point USA leadership, internal fallout and the handling of events surrounding the conservative activist’s death.
Backlash About Kirk's Assassination
The controversy escalated further after Owens shared alleged text messages she claimed Kirk sent before the assassination — triggering immediate backlash from critics who accused her of exploiting the tragedy for online engagement and political attention.
Owens also came under fire after publicly discussing Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, and questioning narratives surrounding the future leadership of Turning Point USA following Charlie's death.
The backlash became so intense that far-right activist Laura Loomer eventually entered the public feud, blasting Owens for what she described as "psychotic" conspiracy theories tied to the assassination and its aftermath.
Facing Online Criticism
Despite the growing criticism, Hunter appeared sympathetic to the broader argument that asking questions surrounding one of the most politically explosive killings in recent memory should not automatically be dismissed.
Clips from the interview quickly began circulating online Thursday as viewers reacted to the unexpected alliance between the two controversial public figures.
Some social media users praised Hunter for defending open discussion and free speech principles regardless of political affiliation, while others accused both Hunter and Owens of helping fuel dangerous conspiracy rhetoric surrounding Kirk's death.
Two Forces Joining Despite Online Controversy
The interview also touched on Hunter’s past struggles with addiction, relentless public scrutiny surrounding the Biden family and the increasingly toxic state of modern American political discourse.
Owens, who has built a massive online following through confrontational political commentary and viral culture war debates, has continued doubling down on her claims despite weeks of backlash and criticism.
Meanwhile, Hunter has largely stayed out of the political spotlight in recent months following years of investigations, media scrutiny and attacks from Republican lawmakers tied to his business dealings and personal life.
Now, the unexpected interview is once again thrusting both figures into the center of online controversy, with reactions expected to intensify as the full conversation continues spreading across social media.