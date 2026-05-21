Hunter Biden Raises Eyebrows by Supporting Candace Owens' Conspiracy Theories About Charlie Kirk's Assassination During Tense Podcast Interview

At one point during the conversation, Hunter appeared to push back against efforts to completely silence Owens over her controversial theories and questions surrounding the assassination, despite mounting criticism from both conservatives and political commentators online.

The surprising moment instantly sparked reaction across social media, given the unlikely crossover between the embattled Biden family member and the conservative commentator – who has repeatedly criticized President Joe Biden and his administration for years.

Owens has faced intensifying backlash in recent months after publicly raising questions tied to Kirk's assassination, including speculation surrounding Turning Point USA leadership, internal fallout and the handling of events surrounding the conservative activist’s death.