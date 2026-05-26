Donald Trump Sparks Backlash By Appearing to Fall Asleep During Memorial Day Ceremony Ahead of Hospital Visit
May 26 2026, Published 7:52 a.m. ET
Donald Trump appears to have been caught napping during a Memorial Weekend ceremony, sparking fresh health fears.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the commander-in-chief, 79, was captured on camera with his eyes closed for an extended period while Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth gave a speech.
Snooze Prompts Fresh Concern
The footage prompted fresh concern for his well-being amid his planned hospital check-up on Tuesday.
It’s not the first time Trump has been accused of dozing off during political briefings.
On May 11, Trump appeared to be sleeping during a White House event on maternal health that began at 11am.
After making his opening remarks, he remained seated while officials, including Dr. Oz and Senator Katie Britt, addressed the room.
Caught Napping
His eyes closed several times fully, and his head tilted forward. That event was the administration’s first scheduled commitment of the day.
During the latest incident, Trump attended the Memorial Day ceremony alongside military officials and dignitaries.
During Hegseth’s speech, the president’s eyes remained shut long enough for multiple photographers to capture the moment. The stillness was not momentary. President Trump's eyes stayed closed, and his posture remained motionless, consistent with someone asleep.
Viewers quickly rushed to social media to comment, with one fuming: "Trump falls asleep as speakers talk about service members dying for their country on Memorial Day."
Viewers React To Trump Dozing Off
Another said: "He is 79 and was filmed asleep on camera while speakers read the names of the fallen. The same people who demanded a mental fitness review of Biden are calling this resting his eyes."
A third posted: "To be fair, it’s hard to nap and read at the same time."
And a fourth said: "He desecrates Memorial Day by being there at all. His mindless blabbering is the utter disrespect he has for the fallen."
RadarOnline.com reported on Monday Trump is entering hospital for his third check-up in 13 months.
He is expected at Walter Reed Medical Centre in Maryland on Tuesday for a routine medical and dental check-up.
Trump went to Walter Reed in April 2025 for his annual physical exam, then returned in October for what administration officials called a "scheduled follow-up," sparking weeks of debate and questions about his health and the procedures he may have undergone.
The White House dodged the inquiries, finally offering an explanation nearly three months later that the president had undergone a CT scan.
His physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella said the CT scan was performed to "definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues" and showed no abnormalities
Trump's forthcoming medical examination comes amid growing worries about his physical health following numerous occasions of him appearing to have a bruise on his right hand, as well as bouts where he appeared to fall asleep on camera during televised events.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously suggested that Trump's bruised hand was in line with "tissue damage from frequent handshaking" combined with aspirin use. Yet, Trump has since been observed with bruising on both hands.
The White House has repeatedly said the president is in "excellent health."
The 79-year-old president is facing similar scrutiny to that of former President Joe Biden, of whether he is mentally and physically fit to perform the duties of commander-in-chief.
Trump was unrelenting in calling then-President Biden "Sleepy Joe" on the campaign trail in 2023 and 2024, and he would often compare his vigor to Biden's.