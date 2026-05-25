Donald Trump in New Health Crisis: President Returns to Hospital for the Third time in 13 Months Amid Bruised Hands' Concern

Trump's forthcoming medical examination comes amid growing worries about his physical health following numerous occasions of him appearing to have a bruise on his right hand, as well as bouts where he appeared to fall asleep on camera during televised events.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously suggested that Trump's bruised hand was in line with "tissue damage from frequent handshaking" combined with aspirin use. Yet, Trump has since been observed with bruising on both hands.

The White House has repeatedly said the president is in "excellent health."

The 79-year-old president is facing similar scrutiny to that of former President Joe Biden, of whether he is mentally and physically fit to perform the duties of commander-in-chief.