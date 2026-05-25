Donald Trump in New Health Crisis: President Returns to Hospital for the Third time in 13 Months Amid Bruised Hands' Concern
May 25 2026, Published 1:02 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is entering hospital for his third check-up in 13 months, as fears grow for the president's health.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the commander-in-chief is expected at Walter Reed Medical Centre in Maryland on Tuesday, this time, for a routine medical and dental check-up.
Routine Check-Up
Trump went to Walter Reed in April 2025 for his annual physical exam, then returned in October for what administration officials called a "scheduled follow-up," sparking weeks of debate and questions about his health and the procedures he may have undergone.
The White House dodged the inquiries, finally offering an explanation nearly three months later that the president had undergone a CT scan.
His physician, Navy Capt. Sean Barbabella said the CT scan was performed to "definitively rule out any cardiovascular issues" and showed no abnormalities.
Biden-Style Heath Scrutiny Grows
Trump's forthcoming medical examination comes amid growing worries about his physical health following numerous occasions of him appearing to have a bruise on his right hand, as well as bouts where he appeared to fall asleep on camera during televised events.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously suggested that Trump's bruised hand was in line with "tissue damage from frequent handshaking" combined with aspirin use. Yet, Trump has since been observed with bruising on both hands.
The White House has repeatedly said the president is in "excellent health."
The 79-year-old president is facing similar scrutiny to that of former President Joe Biden, of whether he is mentally and physically fit to perform the duties of commander-in-chief.
White House Explanation Of Bruised Hands Questioned
Trump was unrelenting in calling then-President Biden "Sleepy Joe" on the campaign trail in 2023 and 2024, and he would often compare his vigor to Biden's.
Independent doctors have raised questions about whether the repeated bruises spotted on Trump's hands, as well as his swollen legs and instances of apparent sleepiness, point to a deeper issue.
Many believe that the White House’s explanations are not cutting it.
"This White House just doesn’t seem to want to acknowledge any physical ailment, but older people develop medical issues, and the president is almost 80 years old," said Jonathan Reiner, a longtime cardiologist for former vice president Dick Cheney.
"There just seems to be a lack of candor from the White House,” Reiner told the Washington Post.
RadarOnline.com told how Trump sparked fresh health fears after online critics claimed that he appeared to be slurring his words as he chatted with a reporter in a recent interview
"You have a rigged vote out there, that’s the problem. The votes are rigged. You have a really rigged vote in California," Trump told a reporter earlier this week. "You have all the mail-in ballots, everything else. Very hard to win because the elections are very dishonest."
"If we had Jesus Christ come down and count the votes, I would have won California, because I do great with Hispanics. But it’s a rigged vote. They sent out 38 million votes. Nobody knows where they’re going. Of course, the Democrats do, I guess. But, disproportionately, Democrats get many more votes.”
As social media users attempted to make sense of his speech patterns and allegedly slurred words, some suggested he sounded "drunk," while others theorized he had suffered a "stroke."
However, Trump has said that he does not drink alcohol in the past, and there have been no reports of a stroke or other major health emergency recently.
Still, many found the clip worrisome.
"The slurred speech is really something else," one user wrote. "Keep in mind that Trump’s doctor said he does not wear dentures."