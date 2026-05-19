Trump's Wrinkled, Makeup-Covered Hand Sparks Fresh Health Speculation Before Prez's 80th Birthday Celebration

The photo appeared to show Trump with thick, flesh-colored makeup smeared across the back of his right hand — an area where bruising and discoloration have repeatedly been spotted over the past year.

White House aides have previously blamed the marks on frequent handshaking and Trump’s daily aspirin use, though critics online were unconvinced by the explanation.

As the image circulated on Reddit, commenters mocked the president and accused those around him of ignoring possible health concerns.

One particularly savage user wrote: "It doesn't matter how many times I say it, the people who can do anything about it wouldn't even care if his rotting head slipped from his shoulders."

The commenter continued with a graphic rant claiming Trump supporters would still insist he was "the healthiest president in history."