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Home > News > Donald Trump

Trump's Wrinkled, Makeup-Covered Hand Sparks Fresh Health Speculation Before Prez's 80th Birthday Celebration

image of Donald Trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump sparked fresh online health speculation after a photo of his makeup-covered right hand went viral.

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May 19 2026, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump sparked fresh health speculation online after a photo showing his wrinkled, makeup-covered right hand spread across social media ahead of his upcoming 80th birthday celebration, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Critics quickly flooded the comments section with brutal attacks on the president's physical appearance, mental fitness, and overall health as the image went viral.

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Makeup-Covered Hand Ignites Frenzy

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image of Critics flooded Reddit with harsh comments about the president's physical appearance and cognitive health.
Source: mega

Critics flooded Reddit with harsh comments about the president's physical appearance and cognitive health.

The photo appeared to show Trump with thick, flesh-colored makeup smeared across the back of his right hand — an area where bruising and discoloration have repeatedly been spotted over the past year.

White House aides have previously blamed the marks on frequent handshaking and Trump’s daily aspirin use, though critics online were unconvinced by the explanation.

As the image circulated on Reddit, commenters mocked the president and accused those around him of ignoring possible health concerns.

One particularly savage user wrote: "It doesn't matter how many times I say it, the people who can do anything about it wouldn't even care if his rotting head slipped from his shoulders."

The commenter continued with a graphic rant claiming Trump supporters would still insist he was "the healthiest president in history."

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Critics Attack Trump's Health

image of The White House has previously blamed the discoloration on frequent handshaking and aspirin use.
Source: mega

The White House has previously blamed the discoloration on frequent handshaking and aspirin use.

Other Reddit users piled on with shorter but equally cutting remarks about the president's condition.

"He's a 'sick' man, that's for sure," one critic wrote.

Another user added: "Not unwell enough, for my taste."

Some critics also used the viral photo to revive claims about Trump's cognitive abilities.

"I think his dementia is quickly accelerating, too, as he becomes more and more disinhibited by the day," one commenter claimed. "A tell-tale sign of the progression of frontotemporal dementia."

Trump has repeatedly boasted about acing cognitive exams during interviews and campaign events, though critics have questioned why he continues discussing the tests so frequently.

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Doctor Weighs In on Bruising

image of Dr. Stuart Fischer said older adults are naturally more prone to bruising, especially with repeated handshaking.
Source: mega

Dr. Stuart Fischer said older adults are naturally more prone to bruising, especially with repeated handshaking.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, a New York City internal medicine physician who has not treated Trump, said older adults are naturally more prone to bruising, especially those who frequently shake hands and take aspirin regularly.

"Older people have easier bruiseability," Fischer explained. "When you shake 50 people's hands daily, that will cause those kinds of problems."

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Cognitive Concerns Intensify

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image of Congressman Jamie Raskin previously called for Trump to undergo a 'comprehensive' cognitive evaluation.
Source: mega

Congressman Jamie Raskin previously called for Trump to undergo a 'comprehensive' cognitive evaluation.

Beyond the speculation surrounding Trump's physical health, critics have also continued questioning the president's mental fitness.

As previously reported, Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin formally called for Trump to undergo a "comprehensive" cognitive evaluation last month, claiming the president had shown "signs consistent with dementia and cognitive decline."

"In recent days, the country has watched President Trump's public statements and outbursts turn increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening," Raskin wrote in a letter addressing Trump's behavior.

The congressman further claimed Trump's "apparently deteriorating condition" had sparked concern "across the nation" about both his cognitive function and overall fitness for office.

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