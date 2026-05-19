J.D. Vance Blasted by Donald Trump Over Sock Choice: Vice President Reveals Fashion Faux Pas Which Irked The Don — 'What Is Going On?'

He explained: "I decided to wear my shamrock socks to welcome the Irish Prime Minister.

"We're sitting down in front of God, and everybody, and probably 100 TV cameras on a live press conference, and the President starts his remarks, and then he looks over and says, 'What is going on with those socks?'"

The lesson, Vance told a Kansas City crowd during a speech on Monday: "Dress conservatively around the President of the United States."

It's not the first time Trump's fashion choices have made headlines — and he's been more than willing to enforce them, on allies and adversaries alike.