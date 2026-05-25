'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Settles Explosive $25M Lawsuit Tied to Ex-Husband Tom Girardi's Bankruptcy Scandal

Radar obtained the newly filed Notice of Settlement submitted Friday in federal court, which confirmed that attorneys for both sides advised the judge that a settlement had been reached during a final pretrial conference held on May 21.

Erika Jayne 's years-long legal nightmare tied to the explosive collapse of disgraced attorney Tom Girardi' s law empire appears to finally be nearing an end after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star officially reached a settlement in the bombshell $25million lawsuit hanging over her head, RadarOnline.com can report.

Court records revealed the scheduled trial date has now been vacated.

According to the filing, the parties are expected to submit a "Stipulation for Dismissal Without Prejudice" along with a mutual waiver of costs, effectively ending the high-profile legal battle before the matter officially proceeded to trial.

Court records also revealed the scheduled trial date has now been vacated.

The lawsuit was brought by LHA Land, LLC – a successor-in-interest tied to the Girardi Keese bankruptcy estate – against Erika Girardi, EJ Global, LLC, and Pretty Mess, Inc.

The case centered around allegations that millions connected to Girardi Keese were improperly transferred over the years as Tom's once-powerful legal empire allegedly unraveled under mounting accusations that client settlement funds had been stolen or misused.