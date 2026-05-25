'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Settles Explosive $25M Lawsuit Tied to Ex-Husband Tom Girardi's Bankruptcy Scandal
May 25 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Erika Jayne's years-long legal nightmare tied to the explosive collapse of disgraced attorney Tom Girardi's law empire appears to finally be nearing an end after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star officially reached a settlement in the bombshell $25million lawsuit hanging over her head, RadarOnline.com can report.
Radar obtained the newly filed Notice of Settlement submitted Friday in federal court, which confirmed that attorneys for both sides advised the judge that a settlement had been reached during a final pretrial conference held on May 21.
Years Long Legal Nightmare Details
According to the filing, the parties are expected to submit a "Stipulation for Dismissal Without Prejudice" along with a mutual waiver of costs, effectively ending the high-profile legal battle before the matter officially proceeded to trial.
Court records also revealed the scheduled trial date has now been vacated.
The lawsuit was brought by LHA Land, LLC – a successor-in-interest tied to the Girardi Keese bankruptcy estate – against Erika Girardi, EJ Global, LLC, and Pretty Mess, Inc.
The case centered around allegations that millions connected to Girardi Keese were improperly transferred over the years as Tom's once-powerful legal empire allegedly unraveled under mounting accusations that client settlement funds had been stolen or misused.
Erika Jayne Denied Wrongdoing
Jayne has repeatedly denied wrongdoing throughout the scandal and consistently maintained she did not know about the alleged misconduct tied to her estranged husband’s former law practice.
Radar previously reviewed bankruptcy court filings connected to the case, showing attorneys for both sides had already been engaged in ongoing mediation and settlement negotiations behind the scenes for months before the reported resolution.
The filings revealed the parties participated in "multiple sessions of mediation" while continuing discussions tied to the years-long bankruptcy fallout surrounding Girardi Keese.
Additional court filings also showed attorneys were still discussing unresolved discovery and pre-trial matters earlier this year while preparing for potential future proceedings tied to the adversary case filed in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California.
Erika Jayne Facing Relentless Public Scrutiny
The settlement now marks another major development in the years-long legal and financial fallout surrounding Tom, who was once considered one of the nation’s most powerful celebrity attorneys before his dramatic downfall.
Radar previously reported Tom's legal and mental decline continued unfolding publicly even after the once-famous attorney was disbarred and placed inside a memory care facility amid ongoing criminal proceedings and accusations he embezzled millions from former clients.
The scandal quickly exploded into one of Bravo's most notorious controversies, with Jayne facing relentless public scrutiny as the legal chaos surrounding Girardi Keese became a central storyline on RHOBH.
Throughout the ordeal, Jayne repeatedly defended herself publicly while insisting she was not involved in the alleged misconduct tied to Tom's former legal empire.
Now, with the trial officially vacated and attorneys expected to finalize dismissal paperwork in the coming days, Jayne appears one step closer to finally putting one of the biggest legal battles tied to the Tom scandal behind her