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Home > News > Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney Risks 'Ruining Career' Over 'Euphoria' Nude Scenes Claims Expert as Actress Goes Completely Topless in latest X-Rated Episode

picture of Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney risks derailing her career courtesy of her X-rated scenes in 'Euphoria', experts have warned.

May 25 2026, Updated 12:15 p.m. ET

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Sydney Sweeney's X-rated antics in Euphoria risk derailing career, experts have warned.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the actress, 28, went fully topless in the latest episode of the HBO drama during a wild sex scene.

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'Sexualized Characters' May Become 'Brand'

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picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: @euphoria;instagram

Sweeney's character Cassie Howard becomes an OnlyFans model in the third season of the HBO hit.

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It was one of many racy moments the star has shot as character Cassie Howard, who becomes an OnlyFans creator in the third series.

But her raunchy role may end up harming her career according to industry experts, they believe she may become "typecast", with sexualized characters "her entire brand proposition."

Speaking to Fox News, crisis and reputation management expert Dave Quast said: "Euphoria clearly helped establish Sydney Sweeney as a fearless performer, physically and emotionally, and that's part of why she broke through.

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Going Fully Nude

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

Sweeney has notched up a number of racy scenes in the third season of 'Euphoria.'

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"The risk is that when the public conversation focuses more on the sexualised aspects of the role than on the performance, the same work that made her seem daring can start to narrow the brand.

"Sexuality on screen is not inherently unserious. The problem is when it becomes the dominant shorthand for the actor.

"For Sweeney, the challenge is not that she has played sexualised roles. The challenge is making sure those roles continue to read as character choices, not as the entire brand proposition."

While shooting content for her OnlyFans, Cassie has dressed as an "adult baby" as well as going fully nude for scenes.

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'Cassie's A Crazy Character'

picture of Sydney Sweeney
Source: MEGA

The actress has attempted to defend her character's racy scenes.

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Fans were also disturbed by Cassie's "puppy play" exploits when she dressed up as a lingerie-clad dog, which led to creator Sam Levinson having to defend the scenes.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, he said: "(Cassie) has got her dog house and her little dog ears and the nose, and that has its own humour, but what makes the scene is the fact that her housekeeper is the one filming it.

"What we wanted to always find is the other layer of absurdity that we're able to tie into it so that we're not too inside of her fantasy or illusion — the gag is to jump out, to break the wall."

Meanwhile, Sweeney told Entertainment Tonight: "I mean, Cassie's a crazy character. She will do anything and at all costs to be famous this season, and she makes a lot of very wild and interesting choices."

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picture of Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun
Source: MEGA

Sweeney's X-rated scenes have caused tension in her romance with Scooter Braun, insiders claim.

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RadarOnline.com recently told how Sweeney he said to be in the midst of serious tension with boyfriend Scooter Braun after her increasingly explicit scenes in Euphoria sparked whispers the music mogul is far less comfortable with the HBO drama than insiders publicly claim.

One recent episode showed the actress near-nude while wrestling with a yellow python, prompting renewed conversation about the show's increasingly sexual tone.

Sources close to the couple recently insisted Braun "fully understands" Sweeney's acting choices and remains proud of her work.

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picture of Scooter Braun
Source: MEGA

Pals believes Sweeney's relationship with Braun is being seriously 'tested.'

But insiders now told us the reality behind the scenes may be considerably more complicated as the couple navigates one of Hollywood's most talked-about new relationships.

A source told us" "Scooter is trying to be supportive publicly, but privately some of the scenes absolutely make him uncomfortable. He comes from a very image-conscious world, and watching the woman he is dating become the center of these explicit conversations has not been easy for him."

A second insider added: "There is a difference between respecting someone's craft and genuinely loving every aspect of what they are doing onscreen. Scooter understands Euphoria is huge for Sydney's career, but friends think some boundaries are being tested."

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