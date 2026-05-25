Sydney Sweeney Risks 'Ruining Career' Over 'Euphoria' Nude Scenes Claims Expert as Actress Goes Completely Topless in latest X-Rated Episode

It was one of many racy moments the star has shot as character Cassie Howard, who becomes an OnlyFans creator in the third series.

But her raunchy role may end up harming her career according to industry experts, they believe she may become "typecast", with sexualized characters "her entire brand proposition."

Speaking to Fox News, crisis and reputation management expert Dave Quast said: "Euphoria clearly helped establish Sydney Sweeney as a fearless performer, physically and emotionally, and that's part of why she broke through.