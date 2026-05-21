EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney 'Putting Relationship With Scooter Braun on the Line' With Her 'Raunchy Euphoria Scenes'

Sydney Sweeney is said to be in the midst of serious tension with boyfriend Scooter Braun after her increasingly explicit scenes in Euphoria sparked whispers the music mogul is far less comfortable with the HBO drama than insiders publicly claim. As RadarOnline.com has reported, the flesh-flashing actress, 28, has faced intense scrutiny since the third season of HBO's soft-porn show Euphoria premiered in April, with online debate centering on a string of graphic and provocative scenes involving Sweeney's troubled character Cassie Howard.

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'Their Relationship Is Very Secure'

Source: Mega;HBO/Youtube One recent episode showed Sweeney's character near-nude with a yellow python.

One recent episode showed the actress near-nude while wrestling with a yellow python, prompting renewed conversation about the show's increasingly sexual tone. Sources close to the couple recently insisted Braun "fully understands" Sweeney's acting choices and remains proud of her work. But insiders now told us the reality behind the scenes may be considerably more complicated as the couple navigates one of Hollywood's most talked-about new relationships. "Scooter has absolutely no issue with Sydney's more provocative scenes in Euphoria or any of the work she does as an actress," one source previously claimed. "He fully understands that it's part of her job and respects how dedicated she is to her craft." The insider also claimed: "Their relationship is very secure, and there's a strong level of trust between them."

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Public Support Hides Private Discomfort

Source: Mega Braun has struggled with the relentless public focus on Sweeney's body, according to insiders.

But another source close to Braun disputed that portrayal, confiding, "Scooter is trying to be supportive publicly, but privately some of the scenes absolutely make him uncomfortable. He comes from a very image-conscious world, and watching the woman he is dating become the center of these explicit conversations has not been easy for him." A second insider added: "There is a difference between respecting someone's craft and genuinely loving every aspect of what they are doing onscreen. Scooter understands Euphoria is huge for Sydney's career, but friends think some boundaries are being tested." According to that source, Braun has struggled with the "relentless" public focus on Sweeney's body and intimate scenes since the latest season launched.

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Source: Mega Sweeney has transformed into one of Hollywood's most recognizable young stars.

"The attention around her has become relentless," the insider added. "Every week, there are viral clips, headlines, and debates specifically about how provocative Sydney's scenes are. That puts pressure on any relationship, no matter how strong people claim it is, and Sydney is actually putting her relationship with Scooter on the line now with all her onscreen nudity and love scenes." Sweeney has played Cassie Howard since Euphoria debuted in 2019, with the role transforming her into one of Hollywood's most recognizable young stars. Alongside the HBO hit, the actress has recently expanded her profile through projects including Anyone But You and Madame Web, while also becoming one of fashion's most in-demand celebrity ambassadors.

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun Met at Billionaire's Wedding

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Source: Mega The couple met at Jeff Bezos' wedding celebrations in Italy.