EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Chinese Spy Scandal Outrage — Prez's Diehard MAGA Fans Fear His Gold-Plated Phone is 'Really a Reds' Snooping Device'
May 25 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Donald Trump is facing fury from some of his most devoted MAGA supporters after the delayed release of his $499 gold-plated smartphone reignited claims the supposedly patriotic device may actually rely on Chinese manufacturing and overseas supply chains, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 79-year-old president's long-awaited T1 handset, marketed through Trump Mobile, is finally reaching pre-order customers after months of setbacks, confusion and criticism surrounding the launch.
Trump Mobile Fury Erupts Over 'Made In China' Claims
The flashy Android device was promoted as a symbol of American manufacturing and nationalist values aimed directly at Trump's political base.
But industry analysts questioned whether the phone could realistically be produced domestically at the advertised price, while online sleuths noticed wording on the company's website shifted from emphasizing American manufacturing to describing the product as being "designed with American values in mind" – as rumors erupted it was being made on the cheap in China.
Around 590,000 buyers are believed to have paid $100 deposits to secure a device.
One insider close to the backlash said: "There is real anger among loyal supporters who believed they were backing an American-made product tied to Trump's message about putting the US first. Instead, many now think they have signed up for a mass-produced foreign phone wrapped in patriotic branding.
"The frustration has grown because nobody feels they are getting straight answers about where these devices are actually being assembled."
MAGA Supporters Feel 'Embarrassed' By China Rumors
A second source added: "For a lot of MAGA voters, China represents everything they oppose economically and politically. That is why this controversy has become so explosive inside Trump's own base. People feel embarrassed they may have defended and promoted something they now suspect was produced through the same overseas system Trump spent years attacking."
Trump Mobile chief executive Pat O'Brien recently confirmed preordered phones are beginning to ship after lengthy delays, insisting the company had been focused on completing quality checks before launch.
He said demand for the device had been extremely strong despite the criticism surrounding production questions and revised sales terms on the company website.
Further controversy erupted after Trump Mobile quietly updated its terms and conditions.
The revised language stated customer deposits did not guarantee buyers would ultimately receive a phone and instead described the payments as offering consumers only a "conditional opportunity" to purchase the device if it became available.
Trump Phone Hit By Spy Fears After Data Leak Scare
Critics seized on the wording changes as evidence the rollout had become increasingly chaotic behind the scenes, particularly as speculation mounted online about whether the T1 shared similarities with cheaper Android devices already available through Asian manufacturers.
The uproar comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions involving the United States, China and Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to visit Beijing this week for talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as Moscow and Beijing continue strengthening economic and political ties following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Trump's recent visit to Beijing also placed renewed attention on fragile relations between Washington and China, with disputes over Taiwan, artificial intelligence and trade continuing to fuel uncertainty between the world's two largest economies.
Customers awaiting deliveries have continued posting complaints across conservative social media platforms, with several demanding refunds and accusing the company of misleading advertising.
Others defended Trump and argued critics were exploiting normal production delays to damage the president politically. Trump himself has not publicly addressed the controversy surrounding the smartphone's manufacturing origins or revised website language.
Executives denied allegations of deceptive marketing practices.
But one tech source said: "This phone is now linked to major fears it has been produced in a conspiracy with China to let it spy on American citizens."
Analysts Mock Flag Error And 'Outdated' Design
Theories on how the mobile is a "spy phone" for the superpower are spreading as an investigation was launched into a potential security flaw on the Trump mobile website that appears to have exposed the personal details of an estimated 27,000 people who sought to buy a gold-coloured smartphone.
Trump Mobile said in a statement that it was investigating the issue – "with the assistance of independent cybersecurity professionals" – in which the full names, addresses and phone numbers of people who filled out preorder forms appeared to be exposed.
Trump Mobile said: "Based on the available information, we have not identified evidence that Trump Mobile's systems, infrastructure, or network were directly compromised."
It added: "At this time, the incident does not appear to involve Trump Mobile payment card information, banking information, Social Security numbers, call records, text messages, or other highly sensitive financial data. At this time, the impacted information appears to be limited to certain customer details, including names, email addresses, mailing addresses, order identifiers, and mobile phone numbers."
Analysts have noted the physical specifications and chassis of the Trump mobile strongly resemble those of phones designed and produced in Taiwan, such as the HTC U24 Pro.
Hardware analysts have pointed out that the smartphone's ODM (original device manufacturer) is based in China, and major parts such as OLED displays and battery cells are predominantly sourced from China.
It has also attracted mockery as the American flag design on the back of the handset appears to have 11 stripes instead of 13.
Melanie D'Arrigo, an executive director of a New York health advocacy group, blasted the product as "overpriced" and "outdated" – as well as being "preloaded with propaganda that is no longer 'made in the USA.'"
She added the blunder was "the perfect metaphor for Trump's Republican Party."