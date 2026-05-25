EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Chinese Spy Scandal Outrage — Prez's Diehard MAGA Fans Fear His Gold-Plated Phone is 'Really a Reds' Snooping Device'

The 79-year-old president's long-awaited T1 handset, marketed through Trump Mobile, is finally reaching pre-order customers after months of setbacks, confusion and criticism surrounding the launch.

Donald Trump is facing fury from some of his most devoted MAGA supporters after the delayed release of his $499 gold-plated smartphone reignited claims the supposedly patriotic device may actually rely on Chinese manufacturing and overseas supply chains, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The flashy Android device was promoted as a symbol of American manufacturing and nationalist values aimed directly at Trump's political base.

But industry analysts questioned whether the phone could realistically be produced domestically at the advertised price, while online sleuths noticed wording on the company's website shifted from emphasizing American manufacturing to describing the product as being "designed with American values in mind" – as rumors erupted it was being made on the cheap in China.

Around 590,000 buyers are believed to have paid $100 deposits to secure a device.

One insider close to the backlash said: "There is real anger among loyal supporters who believed they were backing an American-made product tied to Trump's message about putting the US first. Instead, many now think they have signed up for a mass-produced foreign phone wrapped in patriotic branding.

"The frustration has grown because nobody feels they are getting straight answers about where these devices are actually being assembled."