EXCLUSIVE: Here Come the Bridesmaids! Radar Reveals Secrets of Now-Iconic Wedding Comedy Smash As It Turns 15

When her best friend Lillian (Maya Rudolph) gets engaged, Annie is asked to serve as maid of honor – a role that quickly spirals into stress, rivalry and comic disaster.

The bridal party is packed with unforgettable personalities: Lillian's blunt cousin Rita (Wendi McLendon-Covey), sweet but naive Becca (Ellie Kemper), free-spirited Megan (Melissa McCarthy), and the seemingly perfect, competitive Helen (Rose Byrne).

Supporting players include Chris O'Dowd, Jon Hamm, Rebel Wilson and Terry Crews, among others, adding to the film's rich comedic ensemble.

Behind the scenes, Bridesmaids marked a turning point for director Paul Feig. After a string of failed film projects, he found himself at a career low. He later admitted he feared this movie might be his last shot in Hollywood. Instead, it became a massive success and revived his career in a major way.

Even the film's title was a challenge. Wiig has joked that finding the right name wasn't easy, with several ideas tossed around before settling on Bridesmaids. The process reflected the uncertainty surrounding the project at the time, which ultimately paid off in a big way.