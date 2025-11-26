Your tip
Guy Fieri

Food Network Star Guy Fieri Rushed to Hospital After Suffering Freak Accident On-Set While Filming

Photo of Guy Fieri
Source: MEGA

Guy Fieri has undergone emergency surgery after suffering a leg injury while filming.

Nov. 26 2025, Updated 11:54 a.m. ET

Food Network star Guy Fieri has been rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery after suffering a gruesome injury while filming, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fieri, 57, has been left wheelchair-bound after he "slipped down a set of steps" and injured his quad muscle while on the set of Flavortown Food Fight.

'Flavortown Food Fight' Freak Accident

Photo of Guy Fieri
Source: MEGA

Fieri said he 'slipped down a set of steps' on the 'Flavortown Food Fight' set.

The Diners, Drive-ins and Dives host told Fox News Digital that during his fall, "one foot went forward and the other foot got caught on the threshold" which resulted in his quad muscle being torn "in half."

"So, you know, it extended me out," Fieri said while describing the accident. "I looked like I was probably doing the splits, but when my right leg compressed into itself the giveaway point and the doctor said he's never seen – you know, in 20 years – he hasn't seen a tear in the biggest, thickest part of your quad in half."

"Yeah, it sucked," the chef added.

Fieri's Quad 'Exploded'

Photo of Guy Fieri
Source: MEGA

Fieri said emergency surgery was necessary to make sure his muscles didn't 'recede' after his quad 'exploded.'

Emergency surgery was required to make sure his muscles did not "recede" because of how Fieri's quad "exploded."

"You normally tear that muscle at your tendon or the tendon tears off the bone, but this was right in the center of the whole quad muscle and it exploded," The 57-year-old explained.

Fieri said because the accident occurred while he was filming, the production team are now in the process of figuring out how to "pivot" and use "creative filming techniques."

Photo of Guy Fieri
Source: MEGA

Fieri said he can't walk for at least eight weeks as he recovers.

"So, right in the middle of filming that and we've got everybody in town and all the chefs there and 125 people on set – and everybody's ready to go – and I'm in surgery," Fieri said. "So, we figured out how to pivot through it and to have some creative filming techniques."

Fieri admitted the injury has been a "damper" but noted, "It's been a run, and now I'm up here at the ranch, where it's always about hiking and outdoors, and you know, beautiful."

The Food Network host expects to be off his feet for at least eight-weeks as he recovers – and while there's no good time to suffer a health crisis, the severe injury has thrown a wrench, or rather a whisk, in the chef's holiday meal plans.

Fieri's Injury Hurts Holiday Plans

Photo of Guy Fieri
Source: MEGA

Fieri said his son Ryder offered to help cook Thanksgiving dinner while he focuses on his recovery.

"Oh, it's going to affect it because I'm on crutches and in a wheelchair," Fieri explained. "I mean, I have to stay off it and the whole thing. I can't walk on it for eight weeks."

Luckily for the Fieri family, the chef said his son Ryder has stepped up in his absence.

"So it was funny. My son, Ryder, texted me from school and he said, 'Well, I guess all the training you've given me and all the cooking I've been doing while I was at school, it was going to be my time to shine.' And I said, 'I am so happy you're asking me about this versus me telling you, you have to do it,'" he said.

