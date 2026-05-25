King Charles Delivers Fresh Snub to Brother Andrew Windsor by Failing to Visit Disgraced Royal — Despite Staying Short Distance from his New Home

But despite Andrew, 66, currently residing in nearby Marsh Farm – which is just a 14-minute drive away – Charles refused to meet him.

The snub suggests the monarch remains determined to draw a line in the sand with his brother while police continue to investigate allegations of his misconduct in public office.

Charles has already stripped the former Duke of York of all his remaining titles and privileges and engineered his departure from his Royal Lodge mansion to an isolated new home in Norfolk.

Andrew briefly lived at Wood Farm following his eviction from Windsor's Royal Lodge as he waited for his new home to be adapted to his needs.