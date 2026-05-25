King Charles Delivers Fresh Snub to Brother Andrew Windsor by Failing to Visit Disgraced Royal — Despite Staying Short Distance from his New Home
May 25 2026, Published 10:31 a.m. ET
King Charles delivered a fresh snub to disgraced brother Andrew Windsor during his stay at Sandringham, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Charles, 77, arrived on the estate for the Bank Holiday Weekend in the U.K., where he spent time in Wood Farm, his father's former home.
Charles Refused To Meet Brother
But despite Andrew, 66, currently residing in nearby Marsh Farm – which is just a 14-minute drive away – Charles refused to meet him.
The snub suggests the monarch remains determined to draw a line in the sand with his brother while police continue to investigate allegations of his misconduct in public office.
Charles has already stripped the former Duke of York of all his remaining titles and privileges and engineered his departure from his Royal Lodge mansion to an isolated new home in Norfolk.
Andrew briefly lived at Wood Farm following his eviction from Windsor's Royal Lodge as he waited for his new home to be adapted to his needs.
Fresh Police Investigation
RadarOnline.com recently told how Andrew is facing fresh scrutiny after police began examining allegations he behaved inappropriately toward a woman during Royal Ascot in 2002,
The alleged incident is said to have taken place while the late Queen Elizabethattended the iconic Berkshire racing festival during her Golden Jubilee year, alongside senior members of the royal family, including then-Prince Charles and Princess Beatrice.
The allegations tied to Royal Ascot are said to date between June 18 and June 22, 2002 — an event Andrew regularly attended and where he once hosted both Jeffrey Epsteinand Ghislaine Maxwell in the royal enclosure.
Wider Probe Into Andrew's Behavior
Detectives at Thames Valley Police are now reportedly investigating the claim as part of a wider probe into Andrew, 66, over alleged misconduct in public office, per The Sunday Times.
It remains unclear whether the accusation tied to Royal Ascot was reported to authorities at the time or surfaced more recently. Police have not disclosed details surrounding the woman involved or the exact nature of the alleged behavior.
A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said: "We cannot go into specifics of our ongoing investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry." Andrew has denied wrongdoing.
The investigation reportedly stretches far beyond the Royal Ascot allegation and includes claims tied to sexual misconduct, corruption, and fraud linked to Andrew's decade-long role as Britain's special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.
According to reports, detectives are interviewing former cabinet ministers, royal aides, and senior civil servants as they gather evidence surrounding Andrew’s activities during his years as a trade envoy.
Police are also believed to have obtained access to files held by Scotland Yard related to Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her three times when she was 17 years old.
Giuffre alleged that one incident occurred in 2001 at the London home of Epstein's associate Maxwell.
Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations and settled Giuffre's civil lawsuit in 2022 for a reported $16million without admitting liability.