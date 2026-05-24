Andrew Hit With New Bombshell Allegations as Cops Probe Claims of Inappropriateness at Royal Ascot
May 24 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is facing fresh scrutiny after police began examining allegations he behaved inappropriately toward a woman during Royal Ascot in 2002, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The alleged incident is said to have taken place while the late Queen Elizabeth attended the iconic Berkshire racing festival during her Golden Jubilee year, alongside senior members of the royal family, including then-Prince Charles and Princess Beatrice.
New Allegation Emerges
The allegations tied to Royal Ascot are said to date between June 18 and June 22, 2002 — an event Andrew regularly attended and where he once hosted both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the royal enclosure.
Detectives at Thames Valley Police are now reportedly investigating the claim as part of a wider probe into Andrew, 66, over alleged misconduct in public office, per The Sunday Times.
It remains unclear whether the accusation tied to Royal Ascot was reported to authorities at the time or surfaced more recently. Police have not disclosed details surrounding the woman involved or the exact nature of the alleged behavior.
A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said: "We cannot go into specifics of our ongoing investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry." Andrew has denied wrongdoing.
Wider Probe Into Andrew
The investigation reportedly stretches far beyond the Royal Ascot allegation and includes claims tied to sexual misconduct, corruption, and fraud linked to Andrew's decade-long role as Britain's special representative for trade and investment between 2001 and 2011.
According to reports, detectives are interviewing former cabinet ministers, royal aides, and senior civil servants as they gather evidence surrounding Andrew’s activities during his years as a trade envoy.
Police are also believed to have obtained access to files held by Scotland Yard related to Virginia Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her three times when she was 17 years old.
Giuffre alleged that one incident occurred in 2001 at the London home of Epstein's associate Maxwell.
Andrew has repeatedly denied the allegations and settled Giuffre's civil lawsuit in 2022 for a reported $16 million without admitting liability.
Epstein Ties Back Under Spotlight
The renewed investigation was reportedly triggered after the U.S. Department of Justice released additional Epstein-related documents earlier this year.
The files allegedly suggested Andrew passed commercially sensitive trade information to Epstein during a 2010 stay at the disgraced financier's New York mansion.
Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022 for her role in Epstein's trafficking operation.
Andrew's longstanding friendship with the pair has continued to haunt the royal family for years, with critics repeatedly questioning his judgment and conduct.
Police Seek Witnesses
Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright described the inquiry as "complex" and urged potential victims or witnesses to come forward.
He said, "Misconduct in public office is a crime that can take different forms, making this a complex investigation."
Wright added: "Whenever a victim-survivor is ready to engage with us, we're ready for you, at whatever point that may be."
Former Business Secretary Sir Vince Cable confirmed he had been contacted by investigators and would cooperate fully with the inquiry.