Andrew Hit With New Bombshell Allegations as Cops Probe Claims of Inappropriateness at Royal Ascot

The allegations tied to Royal Ascot are said to date between June 18 and June 22, 2002 — an event Andrew regularly attended and where he once hosted both Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in the royal enclosure.

Detectives at Thames Valley Police are now reportedly investigating the claim as part of a wider probe into Andrew, 66, over alleged misconduct in public office, per The Sunday Times.

It remains unclear whether the accusation tied to Royal Ascot was reported to authorities at the time or surfaced more recently. Police have not disclosed details surrounding the woman involved or the exact nature of the alleged behavior.

A spokeswoman for Thames Valley Police said: "We cannot go into specifics of our ongoing investigation, but we are following all reasonable lines of inquiry." Andrew has denied wrongdoing.