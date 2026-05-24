Son of Late Senator John McCain, Doug McCain, Dies Suddenly at 66 as Sister Shares Heartbreaking Tribute
May 24 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET
Doug McCain, the eldest son of late Senator John McCain, has died suddenly at the age of 66, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
His sister, Meghan McCain, confirmed the heartbreaking news Sunday in an emotional social media post honoring her brother's life and legacy.
Meghan's Emotional Tribute
Meghan announced Doug's passing in a heartfelt statement shared online on May 24, writing: "I am deeply saddened to share the news of my brother Doug McCain's sudden passing."
She described Doug as "a truly wonderful, joyful man" who brought "humor, fun, and great conversation to every room."
The former television host added that she would forever cherish the memories they shared together as a family.
No cause of death has been publicly revealed at this time.
McCain Family Legacy
Doug was part of the storied McCain military family and spent years serving as a Navy pilot.
He was born to Carol Shepp, who later married John McCain in 1965 after the future senator returned from military service. John later adopted Doug and helped raise him alongside the rest of the McCain family.
The McCain name became one of the most recognizable political dynasties in America thanks to John McCain's decades-long career in Washington, including his 2008 presidential campaign.
Doug largely stayed out of the political spotlight over the years, maintaining a more private life compared to some of his famous relatives.
Remembering John McCain
John McCain died in 2018 at the age of 81 following a battle with brain cancer.
The longtime Arizona senator was remembered by both Democrats and Republicans as a political "maverick" known for his military service, blunt speaking style, and decades of work in Washington.
Before entering politics, McCain served as a Navy pilot and spent more than five years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam after his aircraft was shot down in 1967.
He later became a six-term senator representing Arizona and earned national attention during his 2008 presidential campaign against former President Barack Obama.
Over the years, McCain became one of the most recognizable figures in the Republican Party, though he frequently broke with fellow conservatives on major political issues.
Survived by Family
Doug is survived by his wife, Ashley, children Caroline and Shepp, daughters-in-law Ellie and Emily, grandson Teddy, and his mother Carol.
He is also mourned by members of the extended McCain family, including Meghan, who ended her tribute by reflecting on the deep bond she shared with her late brother.