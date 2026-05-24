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EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Most Unlikely Friendships — Discover the VERY Odd Couples Who Have Struck Up Surprisingly Close Bonds

hollywood most unlikely friendships revealed
Source: MEGA

Hollywood's most unlikely friendships reveal surprising celebrity bonds that still endure.

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May 24 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

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These odd couples have formed surprising bonds.

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Meryl Streep and 50 Cent sparked attention after sitting courtside together at a New York Knicks game in 2014.
Source: MEGA

Meryl Streep and 50 Cent sparked attention after sitting courtside together at a New York Knicks game in 2014.

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Meryl Streep & 50 Cent

So they're not exactly besties, but a shot of the rapper 50 Cent, 50, and the Oscar winner Meryl Streep, 76, sitting courtside together at a New York Knicks game went viral in 2014. "Man I got a good life," he wrote on Instagram later.

Ed Sheeran & Courteney Cox

After attending a party at the Friends star Courteney Cox's home, the musician Ed Sheeran, 35, spent the night in her guest room. "Every time I've been in Los Angeles since then I've stayed there," said Sheeran, who even introduced the actress, 61, to her longtime boyfriend, Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid.

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Josh Flagg & Candy Spelling

"Frankly, we just have tons of fun together. It's a privilege to call her my best friend," the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg, 40, said of the wealthy widow Candy Spelling, 80. While daughter Tori Spelling, 52, was staying at an L.A. hotel amid money woes and the end of her marriage in the summer of 2023, the pair were seen gallivanting all over Europe.

Helen Mirren & Russell Brand

"I defy [anyone] to spend two hours with Russell [Brand] and not be completely charmed," the Oscar winner Helen Mirren, 80, said of the actor-comedian, who starred with her in The Tempest and Arthur. Brand, 50, even dedicated a chapter of his autobiography Booky Wook 2 to "Mummy Helen."

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Ed Sheeran said he regularly stays at Courtney Cox's home in Los Angeles after first visiting for a party.
Source: MEGA

Ed Sheeran said he regularly stays at Courtney Cox's home in Los Angeles after first visiting for a party.

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