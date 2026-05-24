EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Most Unlikely Friendships — Discover the VERY Odd Couples Who Have Struck Up Surprisingly Close Bonds
May 24 2026, Published 10:45 a.m. ET
These odd couples have formed surprising bonds.
Find out who these Hollywood stars are, as RadarOnline.com reveals them
Meryl Streep & 50 Cent
So they're not exactly besties, but a shot of the rapper 50 Cent, 50, and the Oscar winner Meryl Streep, 76, sitting courtside together at a New York Knicks game went viral in 2014. "Man I got a good life," he wrote on Instagram later.
Ed Sheeran & Courteney Cox
After attending a party at the Friends star Courteney Cox's home, the musician Ed Sheeran, 35, spent the night in her guest room. "Every time I've been in Los Angeles since then I've stayed there," said Sheeran, who even introduced the actress, 61, to her longtime boyfriend, Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid.
Josh Flagg & Candy Spelling
"Frankly, we just have tons of fun together. It's a privilege to call her my best friend," the Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star Josh Flagg, 40, said of the wealthy widow Candy Spelling, 80. While daughter Tori Spelling, 52, was staying at an L.A. hotel amid money woes and the end of her marriage in the summer of 2023, the pair were seen gallivanting all over Europe.
Helen Mirren & Russell Brand
"I defy [anyone] to spend two hours with Russell [Brand] and not be completely charmed," the Oscar winner Helen Mirren, 80, said of the actor-comedian, who starred with her in The Tempest and Arthur. Brand, 50, even dedicated a chapter of his autobiography Booky Wook 2 to "Mummy Helen."
Harry Styles & Rande Gerber
Ever since Rande [Gerber], wife Cindy Crawford and their two model kids saw Harry [Styles] in concert with One Direction in 2014, the singer, 32, has been pals with the 64-year-old's whole family – but he's most often spotted hanging with Gerber.