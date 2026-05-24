EXCLUSIVE: Hollywood's Most Unlikely Friendships — Discover the VERY Odd Couples Who Have Struck Up Surprisingly Close Bonds

Meryl Streep & 50 Cent

So they're not exactly besties, but a shot of the rapper 50 Cent, 50, and the Oscar winner Meryl Streep, 76, sitting courtside together at a New York Knicks game went viral in 2014. "Man I got a good life," he wrote on Instagram later.

Ed Sheeran & Courteney Cox

After attending a party at the Friends star Courteney Cox's home, the musician Ed Sheeran, 35, spent the night in her guest room. "Every time I've been in Los Angeles since then I've stayed there," said Sheeran, who even introduced the actress, 61, to her longtime boyfriend, Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid.