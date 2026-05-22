Fresh Andrew Windsor Bombshell Erupts as Police Investigate Claims of 'Sexual Misconduct, Fraud and Corruption That Occurred at Royal Residence'

Windsor, 66, was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to confidential documents he allegedly sent to Epstein while working as a UK trade envoy. Now, detectives have put out a call for witnesses that could include alleged s-- trafficking victims.

The investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ’s alleged financial ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly exploding into a far wider probe involving sexual misconduct, fraud and corruption that occurred at a royal residence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Andrew Windsor has been living in exile on the Sandringham estate.

Thames Valley Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright issued a renewed call for witnesses, explaining, "There are a number of aspects of alleged misconduct that the investigation is examining" regarding the disgraced former prince.

He added, "We are speaking to a range of witnesses and want anyone with information to get in touch with us."

Wright said that included "victims and survivors" of Epstein's s-- trafficking operation, noting, "We really hope they will come forward ...really want to stress that our door is open."

Cops swooped in to arrest Windsor at his Wood Farm home on the Sandringham Estate on February 19.

It followed emails that emerged in the January 30 Department of Justice Epstein files dump, showing that Windsor passed along confidential trade reports to Epstein in 2010 via email, including classified, sensitive information about his official visits as the UK trade envoy to Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, and other locations.

Windsor was released after spending 11 hours behind bars and has not been formally charged yet, but that could change as investigators widen the net into his possible offenses.