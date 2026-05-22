Fresh Andrew Windsor Bombshell Erupts as Police Investigate Claims of 'Sexual Misconduct, Fraud and Corruption That Occurred at Royal Residence'
May 22 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET
The investigation into Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s alleged financial ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein is reportedly exploding into a far wider probe involving sexual misconduct, fraud and corruption that occurred at a royal residence, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Windsor, 66, was arrested in February on suspicion of misconduct in public office related to confidential documents he allegedly sent to Epstein while working as a UK trade envoy. Now, detectives have put out a call for witnesses that could include alleged s-- trafficking victims.
Authorities Looking for a 'Range of Witnesses'
Thames Valley Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright issued a renewed call for witnesses, explaining, "There are a number of aspects of alleged misconduct that the investigation is examining" regarding the disgraced former prince.
He added, "We are speaking to a range of witnesses and want anyone with information to get in touch with us."
Wright said that included "victims and survivors" of Epstein's s-- trafficking operation, noting, "We really hope they will come forward ...really want to stress that our door is open."
Cops swooped in to arrest Windsor at his Wood Farm home on the Sandringham Estate on February 19.
It followed emails that emerged in the January 30 Department of Justice Epstein files dump, showing that Windsor passed along confidential trade reports to Epstein in 2010 via email, including classified, sensitive information about his official visits as the UK trade envoy to Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore, and other locations.
Windsor was released after spending 11 hours behind bars and has not been formally charged yet, but that could change as investigators widen the net into his possible offenses.
Epstein Victim's Claims Led to Andrew Windsor Being Stripped of Royal Titles
Windsor's main accuser from the Epstein ring, Virginia Giuffre, died by suicide in April 2025, but not before lodging disgusting and detailed allegations about being trafficked to the former royal when she was 17 years old.
It was her bombshell claims that the former Duke of York believed sleeping with her was his "birthright," along with other graphic allegations detailed in her posthumous 2025 memoir, Nobody’s Girl, that ultimately triggered Windsor's final royal downfall.
The scandal-plagued prince was stripped of his royal titles by his brother, King Charles III, booted from his longtime Windsor estate home, Royal Lodge, and effectively banished to Sandringham in exile.
'Complex' Investigation Into Andrew Windsor Is 'Not Going to Be Quick'
It's understood that s-- crimes investigators are part of the team, alongside fraud and financial crime specialists examining Windsor's alleged misdeeds.
Wright warned the sprawling inquiry is anything but straightforward, describing it as a "complex" investigation as authorities painstakingly piece together evidence tied to the disgraced royal.
"It is not going to be a quick investigation by any means," he said, noting the growing number of alleged misconduct allegations Windsor now faces.
Expert Predicted 'Difficulties' in Finding Andrew Windsor Victims
Windsor biographer Andrew Lownie warned that the ex-Prince will likely evade justice and that no charges will ultimately be filed against him, for fear he could air the royal family's "dirty linen."
"I think we may have difficulties getting women to give evidence for the s-- trafficking. I think the line will be, he's not going to get a fair trial because of the publicity," Lownie shared during a May 12 appearance on Tom Sykes' The Royalist podcast.
There are also mounting fears that senior members of the royal family may have known far more about Windsor’s alleged depraved behavior than they’ve publicly admitted.
"The worry of blackmail behind the scenes, saying, 'Look, why am I being fingered when you guys all knew about it and did nothing?'" the Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of Windsor author shared.
Lownie predicted that, with the ultimate ascension of Prince William to the throne, the Windsor situation would fade away.
"It's been kicked into the long grass and the hope that there will be a new reign and everyone will have forgotten, and they can kind of bury the whole story," he revealed.