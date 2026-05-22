Kyle Busch 911 Call Horror: NASCAR Legend 'Coughed Up Blood, Struggled to Breathe' and 'Passed Out in Racing Simulator' Before Death Aged 41
May 22 2026, Updated 1:14 p.m. ET
A harrowing 911 call reveals NASCAR legend Kyle Busch collapsed while using a racing simulator at his team's North Carolina headquarters the day before his shocking death at the age of 41, RadarOnline.com can report.
Busch was coughing up blood when paramedics were called to the General Motors Charlotte Technical Center on May 20, where the driver was preparing for this weekend's Coca-Cola 600.
911 Call Revealed Kyle Busch Thought He Was Going to ''Pass Out'
"I've got an individual that's (experiencing) shortness of breath, very hot, and thinks he’s going to pass out, and he's producing a little bit of blood, coughing up some blood,” the caller told the 911 operator.
The man on the phone said that Busch was "awake" and "on the bathroom floor right now," after previously battling a bad sinus cold.
Busch was rushed to a local hospital, and his family announced on the morning of May 21 that he had been dealing with a "severe illness" and would not be racing this weekend. Hours later, NASCAR announced that the two-time Cup Series champion had died.
Kyle Busch Was Still Battling a 'Substantial Cough' Before His Death
The Associated Press and several racing websites reported Busch collapsed after testing in a Chevy simulator prepping for the Coca-Cola 600.
The sims allow drivers to experience the physical and mental aspects of driving particular tracks, providing realistic elements such as G-forces, bumps, and braking resistance.
Busch needed a doctor to meet him after his May 10 race at Watkins Glen, New York, where he had been suffering from a "sinus cold" that could have been exacerbated by the G-forces and altitude changes as the track progressed.
"Tell him I need him after the race, please. I’m gonna need a shot," Busch said on the team radio.
On May 16, the driver told motorsports reporter Jeff Gluck, "You can kind of hear it, I'm still not great," while motioning his hand around his head.
He added, "The cough was pretty substantial last week."
Kyle Busch Was Experiencing a 'Severe Illness Resulting in Hospitalization' Before Death
Busch's family raised the red flag on the morning of his death that his health was in a serious crisis by revealing that he "has experienced a severe illness resulting in hospitalization. He is currently undergoing treatment and will not compete in any of his scheduled activities this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway," while asking for privacy as they navigated the situation.
Less than seven hours later, NASCAR announced via X, "We are saddened and heartbroken to share the news of the passing of Kyle Busch, a two-time Cup champion and one of our sport's greatest and fiercest drivers," while extending their "deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and the entire motorsports community."
Kyle Busch's Haunting Comment After Winning His Last Race
Kyle was married to lifestyle blogger Samantha Busch, and the couple had two children: an 11-year-old son, Brexton, and a 4-year-old daughter, Lennix.
In a haunting statement following his most recent win in the NASCAR Truck Series in Dover on May 15, Kyle savored the victory and was asked by the on-track reporter, "Why do these moments never get old?"
He replied, "Because you never know when the last one is."