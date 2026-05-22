Kyle Busch 911 Call Horror: NASCAR Legend 'Coughed Up Blood, Struggled to Breathe' and 'Passed Out in Racing Simulator' Before Death Aged 41

The Associated Press and several racing websites reported Busch collapsed after testing in a Chevy simulator prepping for the Coca-Cola 600.

The sims allow drivers to experience the physical and mental aspects of driving particular tracks, providing realistic elements such as G-forces, bumps, and braking resistance.

Busch needed a doctor to meet him after his May 10 race at Watkins Glen, New York, where he had been suffering from a "sinus cold" that could have been exacerbated by the G-forces and altitude changes as the track progressed.

"Tell him I need him after the race, please. I’m gonna need a shot," Busch said on the team radio.

On May 16, the driver told motorsports reporter Jeff Gluck, "You can kind of hear it, I'm still not great," while motioning his hand around his head.

He added, "The cough was pretty substantial last week."