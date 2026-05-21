Kyle Busch Dead at 41: Iconic NASCAR Driver Dies After He Was 'Hospitalized with Severe Illness'

Kyle Busch has died at the age of 41, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after the NASCAR legend was confirmed to have been hospitalized. NASCAR and Richard Childress Racing confirmed the death on Thursday, May 21.

Article continues below advertisement

'Our Entire NASCAR Family Is Heartbroken'

Source: MEGA Busch's death was announced on May 21.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing, and the entire motorsports community," a statement from NASCAR read. The tragic news comes after a previous announcement earlier in the day from the racer's family, revealing he had been hospitalized with a severe illness. The statement from NASCAR continued, "Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch. A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled, and he cared deeply about the sport and fans." The statement noted Busch's fantastic "career that spanned more than two decades" and praised Busch for setting "records in national series wins."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The NASCAR driver was hospitalized with a severe illness before his death.

Busch also "won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation,'" the statement listed. It added, "Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton, and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents..." Busch and his wife, Samantha, tied the knot in 2010. They welcomed two kids during their marriage. "NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon," the statement concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Battled a Sinus Cold Earlier This Month and Requested Medical Aid

Source: MEGA The 41-year-old is survived by his wife, Samantha, and their two kids.

Busch's fans were quick to react to the shocking news on X, as one person mourned, "Absolutely heartbreaking news. Love him or hate him on the track, Kyle Busch was one of the fiercest competitors NASCAR has ever seen." Another added, "Wow! He was so young. Rest in peace and prayers for his family, so sad!" and a user said, "Totally out of nowhere. So awful. Prayers for his family." Busch was set to compete in Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but had to back out after he was hospitalized. On May 10, during a Cup Series race, Busch alerted his crew and requested medical aid from Dr. Bill Heisel and a "shot" after the race. It was later discovered that Busch had been dealing with a sinus cold that was made worse by the G-forces and elevation changes at the road course.

'You Never Know When the Last One is'

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA An official cause of death has yet to be released.