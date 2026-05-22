Kamala Harris Honors Stephen Colbert With Emotional Tribute — As Trump Compares Host to a 'Dead Person' in Scathing Post
May 22 2026, Published 1:08 p.m. ET
Former Vice President Kamala Harris heaped praise on Stephen Colbert as the final episode of The Late Show aired, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The beloved late-night host, 62, said goodbye to the series on Thursday, May 21, nearly one year after he announced that it the long-running show would be ending.
Stephen Colbert's Final Farewell
The final episode was filled with heartfelt tributes and high profile guests, from Paul McCartney, Bryan Cranston, and Paul Rudd, to surprise appearances in the audience from Tig Notaro and Ryan Reynolds.
Reflecting on the "joy" he's gotten from the show over the years, Colbert thanked his viewers profusely.
"The energy that you’ve given us, we sincerely need that to have done the best possible show we could have for you for the last 11 years," he shared. "You’ve given it to us. We’ve given it all right back to you."
'Thank You for Your Voice'
On May 21, Harris, 61, took to X to share an emotional tribute to Colbert and the show.
"Stephen Colbert has a talent for making people laugh and encouraging them to stay curious, stay engaged, and stay hopeful about the world around them," she wrote. "Thank you for your voice, your creativity, and so many memorable conversations over the years. Cheers to you."
Hillary Clinton also shared a post of her own on Facebook.
"Every time I sat across the desk from Stephen Colbert, I knew we’d have a conversation that was about more than just getting laughs," she said. "Alongside his great wit, Stephen brought deep thoughtfulness, empathy and humility to the late-night stage. Here's to a next chapter as brilliant as the last."
Trump Compares Stephen Colbert to a 'Dead Person'
But Trump, 79, had nothing nice to say about the host or the hit show.
"Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person," he ranted. "You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he’s finally gone!"
In a follow-up post, Trump also predicted this would signal a new era as other late-night hosts could suffer Colbert's same fate.
"Stephen Colbert’s firing from CBS was the 'Beginning of the End' for untalented, nasty, highly overpaid, not funny, and very poorly rated Late Night Television Hosts," he said. "Others, of even less talent, to soon follow. May they all Rest in Peace!"
Stephen Colbert Slams Trump Amid Pope Leo Feud
The jabs have not been one-sided. This comes one month after Colbert torched Trump after the president went on a tirade against the pope.
"Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy … I don't want a Pope who thinks it’s OK for Iran to have a Nuclear Weapon," the 79-year-old raged on Truth Social. "I don't want a Pope who thinks it's terrible that America attacked Venezuela, a Country that was sending massive amounts of Drugs into the United States and, even worse, emptying their prisons, including murderers, drug dealers, and killers, into our Country."
On the Monday, April 13, installment of Colbert's show, he joked: "According to one Italian religious historian, not even Hitler or Mussolini attacked the Pope so directly and publicly. It's never great when someone says, 'You should really be more discreet and respectful. You know, like Hitler.'"