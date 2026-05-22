Kamala Harris Honors Stephen Colbert With Emotional Tribute — As Trump Compares Host to a 'Dead Person' in Scathing Post

The final episode was filled with heartfelt tributes and high profile guests, from Paul McCartney, Bryan Cranston, and Paul Rudd, to surprise appearances in the audience from Tig Notaro and Ryan Reynolds.

Reflecting on the "joy" he's gotten from the show over the years, Colbert thanked his viewers profusely.

"The energy that you’ve given us, we sincerely need that to have done the best possible show we could have for you for the last 11 years," he shared. "You’ve given it to us. We’ve given it all right back to you."