Donald Trump Slams 'Total Jerk' Stephen Colbert and Compares Departing 'Late Show' host to a 'Dead Person' in Final Blast

He ranted: "Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long!​

"No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person.

"You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk."

Trump added: "Thank goodness he’s finally gone!"​

CBS announced the cancellation of The Late Show in July last year, with Colbert having helmed the show for 11 seasons. Previously, the program had been fronted by David Letterman.