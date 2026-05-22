EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Bigwigs Plug Leaks — Network 'Launches Full-Scale Security Crackdown' Following Explosive 'Summer House' Audio Leak
May 22 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Following the explosive 'Summer House' audio leak, sources told RadarOnline.com Bravo has launched a full-scale security crackdown – and reunion tapings now feel less like reality TV and more like airport security checkpoints.
Bravo Goes Full Lockdown After Explosive Reunion Leak Scandal Erupts
One production source said: "Metal detectors, wand scans, pat-downs – Bravo is treating every reunion like a security breach waiting to happen."
Sources said cast, glam teams, publicists and even crew now have their phones locked the moment they arrive, even though insiders dish that Bravo's internal investigation pinned the reunion show revelation on a since-fired staffer on the production side.
Bravo Turns Reunion Day Into Fort Knox After Leak Chaos Erupts
A source noted: "The leak did not come from the couch. It came from behind the scenes. Now Bravo is locking down both."
Another insider said: "Bravo is not just trying to stop another leak. They are turning reunion day into Fort Knox."