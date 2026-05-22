EXCLUSIVE: Bravo Bigwigs Plug Leaks — Network 'Launches Full-Scale Security Crackdown' Following Explosive 'Summer House' Audio Leak

Following the explosive 'Summer House' audio leak, sources told RadarOnline.com Bravo has launched a full-scale security crackdown – and reunion tapings now feel less like reality TV and more like airport security checkpoints.

One production source said: "Metal detectors, wand scans, pat-downs – Bravo is treating every reunion like a security breach waiting to happen."

Sources said cast, glam teams, publicists and even crew now have their phones locked the moment they arrive, even though insiders dish that Bravo's internal investigation pinned the reunion show revelation on a since-fired staffer on the production side.