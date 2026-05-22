Inside Vanessa Trump's Cancer Battle: Ex-Model 'Resents' Tiger Woods Was In Rehab During Diagnosis as Her True Feelings Toward Golfer are Revealed

The mother of five, and President Trump's former daughter-in-law, explained she’s "working closely" with doctors on a treatment plan.

But insiders claim she's hurt by the fact the iconic golfer was not with her during her hour of need when she received her cancer diagnosis.

A source told The Daily Mail: "This is why she was so adamant that he get treatment and get himself on the right track.

"She was facing a health scare, and Tiger wasn't able to really be there for her. So she was like, 'I'm not going through this and holding your hand for addiction at the same time.' That was basically the ultimatum she gave."