Inside Vanessa Trump's Cancer Battle: Ex-Model 'Resents' Tiger Woods Was In Rehab During Diagnosis as Her True Feelings Toward Golfer are Revealed
May 22 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Vanessa Trump "resents" Tiger Woods for being in rehab while she received her shocking breast cancer diagnosis, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former model, who revealed on Wednesday, May 202, she had undergone a "procedure" earlier in the week, reportedly encouraged Woods, 50, to check into a treatment facility after his DUI arrest, knowing he was in no fit state to support her as she battled cancer.
Vanessa Trump's Ultimatum to Tiger Woods
The mother of five, and President Trump's former daughter-in-law, explained she’s "working closely" with doctors on a treatment plan.
But insiders claim she's hurt by the fact the iconic golfer was not with her during her hour of need when she received her cancer diagnosis.
A source told The Daily Mail: "This is why she was so adamant that he get treatment and get himself on the right track.
"She was facing a health scare, and Tiger wasn't able to really be there for her. So she was like, 'I'm not going through this and holding your hand for addiction at the same time.' That was basically the ultimatum she gave."
'He Wasn't Able To Support Her Like She Needed'
"She's got a huge support system aside from Tiger, but obviously, she has enough on her plate to not have to worry about him and his addiction. So he went for treatment," the insider continued.
"She may not be saying she resents that he wasn't here for all that, but the fact remains that she was getting a cancer diagnosis, and he wasn't there. He wasn't able to support her as she needed.
The source concluded, "So she may not be saying that, but I know Vanessa and I guarantee that she's thinking it. I know that 100 percent."
Vanessa Trump Has 'Too Much to Live For'
Vanessa, 48, said in her Instagram post that she was grateful to her doctors for performing the procedure.
She also added that she is "staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."
And Vanessa has made it clear to those in her inner circle that she will fight the illness with everything she's got.
The insider added, "She's got too much to live for, she's going to fight like hell. She's made that clear to everyone. Don't pity her. Don't treat her like she's going to break.
"She's going to fight, and she's going to beat this."
Woods' rehab time comes nearly two months after the legendary athlete was involved in a two-car rollover accident in Florida. Just days later, he declared he was ready to get help.
"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery."
He continued: "I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally. I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones, and myself at this time."
At the time of the accident, Woods was attempting to pass a truck hauling a trailer on a narrow road when his SUV flipped onto its side in the wreck, according to authorities. He was then forced to crawl out through one of the car's windows.