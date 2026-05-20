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Home > Politics > Mark Cuban

Kamala Harris' Brutal Loss: Ex-Veep Dumped by Former Loyalist as He Joins Forces With Trump in Shock Move... Despite Backing Her 2024 Campaign

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Source: mega

Kamala Harris has lost a former ally to Donald Trump.

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May 20 2026, Published 7:20 p.m. ET

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Kamala Harris has lost a key ally from her 2024 run for president, RadarOnline.com can report.

Former endorser Mark Cuban has shifted to the Trump table, appearing with the president at a recent White House event and teaming up with him on lowering drug prices, even after previously calling him an "idiot."

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Trump Welcomes Mark Cuban

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Source: mega

After bashing the president for years, Mark Cuban is teaming up with Trump.

Although Cuban has been a firm critic of Trump, 79, in the past, the two came together to announce lower medication prices across the United States in the form of the president's TrumpRX plan.

Similar to other prescription drug platforms, such as GoodRx, customers can look up medications through TrumpRx, find the lowest prices near them, and get a coupon to bring to their pharmacy. The Shark Tank star said that was all he needed to hear to sign on.

"Republicans want cheaper drugs. Independents want cheaper drugs. Democrats want cheaper drugs," Cuban said at the event. "I think we're going to do something special."

Cuban's newfound kinship with the Don comes after he had endorsed Harris in the 2024 presidential election, which Trump called a "big mistake" this week.

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Switching Sides

donald trump, mark cuban
Source: mega

The two are collaborating on lowering prescription drug prices.

After the Democratic National Convention in 2024, Cuban applauded Harris for "redefining the Democratic Party" with her presidential bid. He said of the vice president: "She is pro-business. She is her own person. She is not an ideologue."

However, since Trump took office a second time, Cuban has been bashing Democrats for their negative messaging.

"It's just, 'Trump sucks.' That's the underlying thought of everything the Democrats do," Cuban said last year. "That's not the way to win. It’s just not."

Cuban's Democratic disdain has only intensified since then, and last month he declared that he does not want Harris to run for office again, as she has hinted she might.

At this week's TrumpRX event, Cuban danced around a question about no longer supporting Harris, deflecting, "I'm not talking about my politics at all."

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Mark Cuban Changes Course

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Source: MEGA

Cuban said he does not want Harris to run for president again.

That's a sharp change for the usually outspoken Cuban, who has had no reservations spouting off on Trump in the past.

"Look, personally, I don't have a problem with the guy," the billionaire businessman said on the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast in 2020. "Now, professionally, as the president, I think he's an idiot. You know, I never thought he was smart in talking to him."

Cuban shared the same sentiment with CBS News in 2016, during Trump's first term in office, saying he was getting "stupider" before his eyes.

The former owner of the Dallas Mavericks told Frankel he woke up to the "real" Trump.

"As I started talking to him more about things, I asked him questions about real estate, and he didn't really understand the financial side of real estate," Cuban said on the podcast. "It was just clear he wasn't somebody who learned about anything. That's where we kind of had our falling out."

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Mark Cuban for President?

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Photo of mark cuban
Source: MEGA

He has also addressed his own candidacy.

As for his own possible presidential aspirations, Cuban is noncommittal, but has shot down the notion in the past.

"Relative to anybody else, I think I could do the job, but I would never put my family through that," Cuban told former Chicago Bulls star Jay Williams in February 2022.

Cuban also claimed that he would not run for president because he did not want his "past mistakes" to be placed under a microscope.

"Any mistake I’ve ever made in my life is going to be amplified 100,000 times," he continued. "And let’s just say, you know, I had fun in the 80s and the 90s."

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