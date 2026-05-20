Kamala Harris' Brutal Loss: Ex-Veep Dumped by Former Loyalist as He Joins Forces With Trump in Shock Move... Despite Backing Her 2024 Campaign

Although Cuban has been a firm critic of Trump, 79, in the past, the two came together to announce lower medication prices across the United States in the form of the president's TrumpRX plan.

Similar to other prescription drug platforms, such as GoodRx, customers can look up medications through TrumpRx, find the lowest prices near them, and get a coupon to bring to their pharmacy. The Shark Tank star said that was all he needed to hear to sign on.

"Republicans want cheaper drugs. Independents want cheaper drugs. Democrats want cheaper drugs," Cuban said at the event. "I think we're going to do something special."

Cuban's newfound kinship with the Don comes after he had endorsed Harris in the 2024 presidential election, which Trump called a "big mistake" this week.