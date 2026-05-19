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Home > News > The View

The View's Joy Behar Declares 'We're All Gonna Die' After Trump Launches New Prescription Drug Platform

Joy Behar spoke out against TrumpRx on 'The View'.
Source: MEGA

Joy Behar spoke out against TrumpRx on 'The View'.

May 19 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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It's safe to say that Joy Behar is not eager to use TrumpRx in the future.

On the Tuesday, May 19, installment of The View, Behar, 83, slammed Mark Cuban's controversial partnership with Donald Trump's new prescription drug platform.

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'This Is a Mistake'

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Joy Behar said Mark Cuban and Donald Trump's team-up was a 'mistake.'
Source: ABC

Joy Behar said Mark Cuban and Donald Trump's team-up was a 'mistake.'

"First of all, you lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas," she claimed. "Mark Cuban. I’ve always liked him, but this is a mistake. And once Trump puts his name on prescriptions, we’re all gonna die.”

Similar to other prescription drug platforms, such as GoodRx, customers can look up medications through TrumpRx, find the lowest prices near them, and get a coupon to bring to their pharmacy.

Although Cuban has been a firm critic of the POTUS, 79, in the past, the two teamed up in an attempt to lower medication prices across the United States.

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'Don't Go There, Mark'

Mark Cuban and Donald Trump partnered up on TrumpRx.
Source: MEGA

Mark Cuban and Donald Trump partnered up on TrumpRx.

"We have the same thing, one thing in common," Trump said on Monday, May 18, while talking about the new website. "We want to make people better and keep them wealthy."

But Trump's branding has backfired in the past. Backing up her point, Behar pointed out examples of the president's varied business flops.

"He put his name on the Trump shuttle, the Trump vodka, the Trump University, Trump Hotel, and my favorite, the casinos that all went bankrupt," she added. "Don’t go there, Mark."

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'The View' Hosts at Odds Over TrumpRx

Alyssa Farah Griffin argued the benefits of TrumpRx.
Source: ABC

Alyssa Farah Griffin argued the benefits of TrumpRx.

After Behar's fiery takedown, Alyssa Farah Griffin hit back.

“The medication that I had to take for IVF is a 10th of the price on TrumpRx," she explained, referring to her own struggles with infertility and the pricey medication involved.

"I don’t, whatever, it’s tacky that his name is on it. Mark Cuban has dedicated his life to bringing down prescription drug costs," she countered. "The average family, one-third of Americans, cut back on essential foods and utilities to be able to cover their prescription drug costs. You’re not going to convince me that just because Trump’s involved, we should be like, ‘Screw it.'"

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TrumpRx was proposed as a way to lower prescription drug costs in the U.S.
Source: MEGA

TrumpRx was proposed as a way to lower prescription drug costs in the U.S.

Behar then suggested that there could be something fishy behind the exorbitantly lowered drug prices as she theorized that Trump would be making a "profit" off of the platform. "I agree with you, Joy," Sunny Hostin replied. "He is a failed businessman, and if you heard what he said, he said, 'We both want to make people wealthy.'"

Griffin interrupted, "So I should pay 10 times more?"

Hostin shot back, "Seemed to me that there’s something in it for him. This is not a well-intentioned president."

But Sara Haines agreed with Griffin, citing statistics on the U.S. being the "wealthiest country" and paying "the most" for medicine. "The people that are literally suffering illnesses and cannot pay for their medicine, I can’t think of a sicker business. Bring down the prices, and if you’re going to get results on this, call it Donald Trump Medicine. I don’t care what you call it," Haines said.

After the co-hosts argued on whether socialized healthcare could solve this problem, Behar appeared to be done with the conversation.

"You are so naive, the two of you," she said.

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