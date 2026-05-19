The View's Joy Behar Declares 'We're All Gonna Die' After Trump Launches New Prescription Drug Platform

Behar then suggested that there could be something fishy behind the exorbitantly lowered drug prices as she theorized that Trump would be making a "profit" off of the platform. "I agree with you, Joy," Sunny Hostin replied. "He is a failed businessman, and if you heard what he said, he said, 'We both want to make people wealthy.'"

Griffin interrupted, "So I should pay 10 times more?"

Hostin shot back, "Seemed to me that there’s something in it for him. This is not a well-intentioned president."

But Sara Haines agreed with Griffin, citing statistics on the U.S. being the "wealthiest country" and paying "the most" for medicine. "The people that are literally suffering illnesses and cannot pay for their medicine, I can’t think of a sicker business. Bring down the prices, and if you’re going to get results on this, call it Donald Trump Medicine. I don’t care what you call it," Haines said.

After the co-hosts argued on whether socialized healthcare could solve this problem, Behar appeared to be done with the conversation.

"You are so naive, the two of you," she said.