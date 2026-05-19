Hegseth's Legal Nightmare: Lawsuit Filed Over Pete's Restrictions After Embattled Defense Sec. Declared Journalists Would Be 'Escorted' While on Pentagon Grounds

This is the second time the newspaper has sued the Pentagon in the last five months, this time arguing that a requirement for journalists be escorted while on the building's grounds is illegal.

A Times spokesman contends the policy is "an unconstitutional attempt by the Pentagon to prevent independent reporting on military affairs.

"As we have said before: Americans deserve visibility into how their government is being run, and the actions the military is taking in their name and with their tax dollars."

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell countered, "The Department's policy is completely lawful and narrowly designed to protect national security information from unlawful criminal disclosure."