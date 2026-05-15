The View's Sunny Hostin Reveals Why It Will Be 'Really Hard to Retry' Alex Murdaugh Case Despite 'Compelling Evidence' Against Him
May 15 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin admitted there could be some difficulties securing a second double murder conviction for Alex Murdaugh after he was granted a retrial in a bombshell court decision, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Murdaugh's 2023 guilty verdict for allegedly murdering his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, was overturned after it was ruled that Colleton County Clerk Rebecca Hill had tampered with jurors throughout his trial.
'I Wasn't Shocked'
On the Friday, May 15, episode of The View, Hostin, who is an attorney, said she "wasn't shocked" by the retrial.
"I mean, the Supreme Court decision was 5-0," she continued. "The integrity of the jury process is extremely important, and lawyers always say cases are won and lost at jury selection."
"It’s very important that the 12 people that are there, or the six people that are there, are impartial, listen to the evidence, and are not tampered with," she added. "That’s your right to a fair trial. It’s a constitutional right."
'Witnesses' Memories Fade'
However, she confessed she wasn't sure a second trial would result in a similar conviction, given all the time that has passed since his guilty verdict.
"While I think he could still be convicted because there’s very compelling evidence, there’s video footage that places him at the crime scene. He repeatedly lied about not being there, " Hostin rattled off the list of marks Murdaugh has against him.
"But now you have the defense that’s super prepared for the best evidence," she explained. "I think it’s really hard to retry cases that have become so popular."
Pointing out that movies, documentaries and television shows have been made on the case, she noted that "witnesses' memories fade" and could potentially be skewed by other information out there.
"So those people that are still alive, they may not remember it the same way," Hostin noted.
'He's Not Gonna Get Off Scott Free'
Despite Murdaugh's major legal win, Ana Navarro also pointed out that he'd been linked to a plethora of other crimes and a retrial would likely only mean clearing his name of the murders, at very best.
As Radar previously reported, Murdaugh, 57, pleaded guilty to more than 20 financial crimes, including money laundering, wire fraud and bank fraud.
"This guy’s not gonna get off scott free. He’s not out there walking," she said. "He’s likely going to be incarcerated for the rest of his life."
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Retrial 'Statistics' Favor Murdaugh
As Murdaugh and his legal team prepare for the new trial, Hostin's doubts about the results of the court proceedings echoed remarks from Murdaugh's attorney Jim Griffin.
"Frankly, on a retrial in a criminal case, the statistics are they favor the defendant," Griffin told Inside Edition earlier this week. "He's never faltered in over three years since he was charged with these murders, that he didn't do it."
He also pointed out that if past witnesses misremember, this could help the case even more.
"You have all the state's witnesses who've testified," he shared. "We've got the benefit of transcripts from their prior statements. If they trip up and are inconsistent, we can point that out."
On top of that, he claimed to have new evidence that they planned to present that could help prove his client's innocence.
The date for Murdaugh's retrial has not been set.