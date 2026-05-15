The View's Sunny Hostin Reveals Why It Will Be 'Really Hard to Retry' Alex Murdaugh Case Despite 'Compelling Evidence' Against Him

However, she confessed she wasn't sure a second trial would result in a similar conviction, given all the time that has passed since his guilty verdict.

"While I think he could still be convicted because there’s very compelling evidence, there’s video footage that places him at the crime scene. He repeatedly lied about not being there, " Hostin rattled off the list of marks Murdaugh has against him.

"But now you have the defense that’s super prepared for the best evidence," she explained. "I think it’s really hard to retry cases that have become so popular."

Pointing out that movies, documentaries and television shows have been made on the case, she noted that "witnesses' memories fade" and could potentially be skewed by other information out there.

"So those people that are still alive, they may not remember it the same way," Hostin noted.