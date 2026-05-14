EXCLUSIVE: Alex Murdaugh's Sick Suicide-for-Cash Plot Exposed — Before Previously Convicted Killer Granted Shocking New Retrial 

While the search for the killer of Maggie, 52, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, dragged on, Murdaugh put his plan into motion, asking a distant cousin named Curtis Edward Smith to help him kill himself.

On September 4, 2021, Murdaugh called 911, reporting that someone in a pickup truck drove by and shot him while he was trying to change a tire. It was later revealed that the man was Smith, and Murdaugh had hired him. But Smith said he never actually fired off a shot.

"I didn't shoot him," Smith said in an October 2021 interview. "I'm innocent. If I'd have shot him, he'd be dead. He's alive."

According to Smith, when they met up to carry out the plot, he had a change of heart and tried to back out. Murdaugh, holding the gun at the time, wasn't willing to take no for an answer, and the two got into a physical confrontation when the gun discharged during the struggle.

Murdaugh survived the shooting, although his lawyer said he suffered a skull fracture and minor brain bleeding.