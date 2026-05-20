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Home > News > Johnny Depp
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EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Johnny Depp's Security Scare — Cops Rush to Actor's L.A. Mansion After Alleged Female Trespasser Spotted

Johnny Depp
Source: MEGA

An alleged trespasser was seen at Johnny Depp's mansion.

May 20 2026, Published 6:55 p.m. ET

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Johnny Depp has been thrust into a security scare after cops rushed to the actor's Los Angeles-area mansion following reports of an alleged female trespasser lurking around the property, RadarOnline.com can report.

The disturbing ordeal unfolded Tuesday afternoon after authorities received a call involving a woman allegedly hanging around Depp’s upscale West Hollywood-area neighborhood before tensions escalated and police were dispatched to the scene.

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Alleged Trespasser Spotted Lurking Near Johnny Depp's Home

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Photo of Johnny Depp Home
Source: MEGA

The unidentified woman had allegedly been spotted filming near the property and behaving suspiciously.

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Radar confirmed through the Los Angeles Police Department that officers did respond to the incident.

Sources familiar with the situation claimed the unidentified woman had allegedly been spotted filming near the property and behaving suspiciously in the area before law enforcement became involved.

Insiders also alleged the woman had become a "frequent nuisance" around the neighborhood in recent days, sparking growing concern among nearby residents and security personnel tied to the movie star's home.

The unsettling situation reportedly left neighbors on edge as concerns mounted over whether the woman was specifically targeting the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who has remained one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and controversial celebrities.

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Update on Suspect

Photo of Johnny Depp
Source: MEGA

The alarming incident has once again placed a spotlight on the growing dangers surrounding celebrity privacy.

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At this time, the suspect was not arrested, detained, or formally cited after officers arrived to find she had already vanished from the area, according to the LAPD.

The alarming incident has once again placed a spotlight on the growing dangers surrounding celebrity privacy in Los Angeles, where stars increasingly face alleged stalkers, obsessive fans, and unwanted intrusions at their multimillion-dollar homes.

Depp, 62, has largely kept a lower public profile in recent years following his explosive courtroom war with ex-wife Amber Heard, which dominated headlines and divided Hollywood during their bitter defamation showdown.

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Johnny Depp's Private Life Revealed

Photo of Johnny Depp, Home
Source: MEGA

Depp has slowly returned to public life through overseas film projects, art appearances, and selective public events.

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Although Depp has slowly returned to public life through overseas film projects, art appearances, and selective public events, the actor has continued maintaining a far more private lifestyle compared to the height of his Hollywood fame.

Now, Depp is once again making headlines after the frightening incident sparked fresh online concerns surrounding the his safety and privacy.

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Photo of Johnny Depp
Source: MEGA

Representatives for Depp have not publicly commented on the trespassing incident.

The situation also sparked immediate online chatter among Depp supporters after early reports of the incident began circulating across entertainment news and social media. Some fans expressed concern over the Hollywood star's safety, while others blasted what they described as a growing trend of celebrities being harassed at their homes despite heightened private security measures and gated multimillion-dollar estates designed to keep unwanted visitors away.

The frightening ordeal also reignited debate online over whether even the most heavily guarded celebrity compounds in Los Angeles are truly safe anymore as stars continue facing unwanted run-ins with alleged stalkers and trespassers.

So far, representatives for Johnny Depp have not publicly commented on the trespassing incident.

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