EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Johnny Depp's Security Scare — Cops Rush to Actor's L.A. Mansion After Alleged Female Trespasser Spotted

Radar confirmed through the Los Angeles Police Department that officers did respond to the incident.

Sources familiar with the situation claimed the unidentified woman had allegedly been spotted filming near the property and behaving suspiciously in the area before law enforcement became involved.

Insiders also alleged the woman had become a "frequent nuisance" around the neighborhood in recent days, sparking growing concern among nearby residents and security personnel tied to the movie star's home.

The unsettling situation reportedly left neighbors on edge as concerns mounted over whether the woman was specifically targeting the Pirates of the Caribbean star, who has remained one of Hollywood’s most recognizable and controversial celebrities.