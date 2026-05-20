EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Colbert 'Planning Absolute Cringeworthy Poetry Recital' to Mark His Talk Show Swansong — 'It's Going to Be Toe-Curling'
May 20 2026, Updated 12:41 p.m. ET
Stephen Colbert is said to be preparing an emotional poetry-filled farewell for the final episode of The Late Show, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com TV bosses are bracing for what they describe as an "absolutely cringeworthy" swansong packed with sentimental verse, celebrity readings and tearful reflection.
The 62-year-old comedian is set to host the final edition of CBS's long-running late-night franchise this week after the network announced in 2025 The Late Show would come to an end entirely.
Colbert Plots Deeply Personal Final Show
Colbert, who replaced David Letterman on the series in 2015, has spent years weaving poetry into interviews, monologues, and emotional moments on-air, often using literature to move conversations away from satire and into sentimental personal and spiritual territory, often focused on religion and geeky interests such as the prose of J.R.R. Tolkien.
According to production sources, Colbert's literary posturing is expected to dominate his goodbye episode, with plans for dramatic readings, tributes to favorite poets, and appearances from guests connected to some of the show's most emotional poetry segments.
One TV insider told us: "Stephen loves sharing his love of poetry on air, and sees it as this profound emotional bridge between comedy and sincerity, but there are people behind the scenes who think the finale could become unbearably self-serious if he goes ahead with his plans to incorporate verses into his farewell. The concern is that viewers tuning in for laughs may instead get an extended leftie, soppy, weepy, literary, self-indulgent therapy session."
Staffers Fear Finale Will Be Cringe TV
Another source added: "There's talk he is lining up multiple readings, reflective speeches and callbacks to famous poetry moments from the show for his finale. Some staffers are joking it's going to be toe-curling television if it tips too far into his now trademark over-earnestness."
Poetry has long been central to Colbert's on-screen identity. The host frequently recites works by the world's most famous poets during interviews and previously revealed he used the romantic verse in letters to his wife, Evelyn.
He has also invited authors and actors onto the show to exchange favorite poems or discuss existential themes surrounding grief, love and mortality.
One of the most memorable moments on his show came when Colbert became visibly emotional during a recitation of Lord Tennyson's Ulysses alongside veteran actress Helen Mirren.
He also shared poetry discussions with A-lister Michelle Williams, bonding over Mary Oliver's famous line: "What is it you plan to do with your one wild and precious life?"
The Most Memorable Late Night Poetry Slams
The host also staged a playful "polite poetry slam" with actress Helena Bonham Carter and frequently discussed the healing power of poetry with author Kwame Alexander.
Actor Josh Brolin became a recurring participant in spontaneous poetry exchanges with Colbert during his appearances on the show.
Critics and academics alike have described Colbert's approach as part of a broader "metamodern" style that blends irony, sincerity, intellectualism, and absurdist humor in equal measure.
Admirers argue the technique helped distinguish it from rival late-night programs increasingly dominated by viral sketches and celebrity gossip.
But critics say the approach is "cringeworthy."
Star Claims CBS Cancellation Saved His Life
Colbert himself has recently sounded philosophical about the end of the show. He admitted in a recent interview he was beginning to see the cancellation in a positive light.
Colbert said: "I mean, you can't do this forever. You have to think about, well, when is the right time to end your tenure? I didn't think this soon, but I mean, who knows?"
He added: "Maybe CBS saved my life because it takes a lot of bone marrow to do the show every day, and now I'll be stepping down with enough time, enough energy to do other things that I want to do."
Colbert also revealed immediately after the finale, he plans to travel with family members to attend his brother Tommy's wedding in Washington, DC.
He said: "It's great, I love it. The next day focus is not on me, focus is on my brother. So much better. We'll get drunk and we'll sing. We all think we have good voices. That's the great danger of our family, especially the men. It'll be great."