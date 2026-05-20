Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to Make Public Comeback at Royal Wedding Which Father Andrew Windsor Is Banned From — and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Failed to Make Guest List

The princesses' mom, Sarah Ferguson, has also been excluded from the wedding, along with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are not on the guest list.

The invite is a very public show of support for the York sisters, who have kept out of the spotlight in recent months following the fallout surrounding their parents.

Earlier this year, the release of the Epstein files reignited scrutiny surrounding the disgraced former Duke of York, who was later arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

And the files also brought to light the vile pedo's links with Ferguson, who has since gone to ground to escape the scandal.