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Home > Royals News > Prince Andrew

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie to Make Public Comeback at Royal Wedding Which Father Andrew Windsor Is Banned From — and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Failed to Make Guest List

picture of Andrew Windsor, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie will be attending an upcoming royal wedding, unliked their banned father Andrew Windsor.

May 20 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

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Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are set to make their public return at an upcoming royal wedding, according to new claims, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The sisters have been invited to their cousin Peter Phillips' nuptials to Harriet Sperling next month, despite their disgraced father, Andrew Windsor, being banned from the event.

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'A Very Public Show Of Support For The Sisters'

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picture of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie will make a rare appearance at their cousin Peter Phillips' nuptials.

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The princesses' mom, Sarah Ferguson, has also been excluded from the wedding, along with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are not on the guest list.

The invite is a very public show of support for the York sisters, who have kept out of the spotlight in recent months following the fallout surrounding their parents.

Earlier this year, the release of the Epstein files reignited scrutiny surrounding the disgraced former Duke of York, who was later arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

And the files also brought to light the vile pedo's links with Ferguson, who has since gone to ground to escape the scandal.

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'The King Wanted Both To Remain Part of The Family'

picture of King Charles and Queen Camilla
Source: MEGA

King Charles, here with Queen Camilla, was always keen for the sisters to remain in The Firm, according to sources.

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King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend the wedding, alongside senior royals including the groom's mother, Princess Anne, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie.

A source told The Sun: "The Royal Family needs good news and nothing unites like a big church wedding. Beatrice is going, and Eugenie is in the second trimester of her pregnancy but hopes to attend."

"The King always wanted both to remain part of the family," the insider added.

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picture of princesses Beatrice and Eugenie
Source: MEGA

Princesses' Beatrice and Eugenie are thankful they're being kept in the fold.

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Meanwhile, a palace insider told New Idea that the atmosphere surrounding Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, had improved in recent weeks following news of the latter’s third pregnancy.

"You can't imagine how relieved Beatrice and Eugenie were to be invited, but things have been looking up since the Palace announced Eugenie's pregnancy," the source said.

"This is being discussed as an unofficial return to the royal fold, and Peter's low-key family wedding is the perfect setting."

The reported invitation comes during what many royal watchers have described as a period of exile for the sisters, who were repeatedly mentioned alongside their parents throughout coverage of the Epstein files.

There have also been claims that William is keen to distance the monarchy from the York branch of the family.

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picture of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson
Source: MEGA

Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson will be notable absentees at the nuptials next month.

Beatrice and Eugenie were notably absent from a recent royal gathering marking the centenary of the late Queen Elizabeth, while they also skipped the Easter Sunday service attended by senior royals earlier this year.

Neither sister has reportedly visited their father since his arrest in February, despite Eugenie currently expecting her third child.

According to a friend of the bride and groom, Andrew and Ferguson were deliberately left off the wedding guest list to avoid overshadowing the day.

"When and whether Andrew and Ferguson had been invited, it was probably not deemed appropriate to invite them," the friend told Hello.

"It's Peter and Harriet's special day, and clearly their attendance would cause a distraction to the whole day."

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