Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Slams 'Right-Wing Propaganda' After Revealing Antidepressant Medication 'Saved' Her Life — 'I Am Very Pro-SSRIs'

Emhoff explained she fully supports antidepressants and only intended to discuss how difficult the process of coming off SSRIs can be for some patients, per HuffPost.

"I am very pro-SSRIs," she said in the clip. "They have saved my life 100%."

The 26-year-old stressed her original comments were never meant to discourage people from taking antidepressants, but rather to highlight the importance of understanding the withdrawal process.

"All I was trying to say in the video is that I didn't know how hard it was to get off of them or the actual process of getting off of them, which there is a very healthy way to do it," she added.