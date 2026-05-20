EXCLUSIVE: 'Sad' Stephen Colbert Branded 'Totally Pathetic and Delusional' Over Latest Declaration on Talk Show Firing

The comedian, who took over the show's presenting duties from David Letterman in 2015, reflected on the cancellation in a new interview while discussing the physical and emotional demands of producing nightly television.

The decision to end the show stunned much of the entertainment industry last year and intensified debate over the future of traditional late-night programming as audiences increasingly migrate toward streaming platforms, podcasts and online creators.

A television industry source told us: "A lot of people in the business were surprised by how philosophical Stephen suddenly became about losing the show. Some insiders think he's trying to convince himself this was a blessing rather than a devastating professional blow."

Another media insider said: "There's sympathy for him because The Late Show became a huge part of his identity, but some critics see his comments on what was a firing as oddly detached from reality. They think he's putting a positive spin on something that clearly hurt him and acting totally pathetically and delusional about the fact he is no longer wanted. The truth is, he is very, very sad by the end of the show."