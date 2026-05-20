EXCLUSIVE: 'Sad' Stephen Colbert Branded 'Totally Pathetic and Delusional' Over Latest Declaration on Talk Show Firing
May 20 2026, Updated 11:31 a.m. ET
Stephen Colbert has sparked backlash after suggesting CBS may have "saved" him by canceling The Late Show, with critics telling RadarOnline.com the 62-year-old comedian is acting "totally pathetic and delusional" for appearing upbeat about the abrupt end of his decade-long late-night TV reign.
Colbert is preparing to host the final-ever episode of The Late Show this week after CBS confirmed in 2025 the series would come to an end entirely rather than continue with a replacement host.
Late Night Shock as Major TV Show Ends
The comedian, who took over the show's presenting duties from David Letterman in 2015, reflected on the cancellation in a new interview while discussing the physical and emotional demands of producing nightly television.
The decision to end the show stunned much of the entertainment industry last year and intensified debate over the future of traditional late-night programming as audiences increasingly migrate toward streaming platforms, podcasts and online creators.
A television industry source told us: "A lot of people in the business were surprised by how philosophical Stephen suddenly became about losing the show. Some insiders think he's trying to convince himself this was a blessing rather than a devastating professional blow."
Another media insider said: "There's sympathy for him because The Late Show became a huge part of his identity, but some critics see his comments on what was a firing as oddly detached from reality. They think he's putting a positive spin on something that clearly hurt him and acting totally pathetically and delusional about the fact he is no longer wanted. The truth is, he is very, very sad by the end of the show."
Did CBS Secretly Save Colbert's Life?
Colbert recently admitted he had not expected his tenure on the series to end so soon.
He said: "I mean, you can't do this forever. You have to think about, well, when is the right time to end your tenure? I didn't think this soon, but I mean, who knows?"
Colbert added: "Maybe CBS saved my life because it takes a lot of bone marrow to do the show every day, and now I'll be stepping down with enough time, enough energy to do other things that I want to do.
"Maybe CBS saved my life because it takes a lot of bone marrow to do the show every day, and now I'll be stepping down with enough time, enough energy to do other things that I want to do."
Star Flees New York After Final Show
The presenter also revealed he plans to leave New York immediately after the final broadcast to attend a family celebration.
Colbert said: "I'm going to my brother's wedding in Washington D.C."
He added: "My (eight) brothers and sisters and (their) husbands and wives are coming to the last show, and then we're all getting on the train the next day and going down to D.C. to go to (my brother) Tommy's wedding."
The host appeared relieved attention would quickly shift away from his own career turmoil.
He added: "It's great, I love it. The next day focus is not on me, focus is on my brother. So much better. We'll get drunk and we'll sing. We all think we have good voices. That's the great danger of our family, especially the men. It'll be great."
'I'm Not Being Replaced. This is All Just Going Away'
Colbert's departure marks the end of one of the defining eras in American late-night television.
During his run, the former Colbert Report host transformed The Late Show into a fiercely political platform, particularly focusing on Donald Trump's presidency, with his monologues on the MAGA leader frequently going viral online and helping revive the show's ratings.
When CBS first announced the cancellation of his series in July 2025, Colbert addressed the audience directly and insisted there would be no successor waiting in the wings.
He said: "I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away. I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners… and I'm grateful to the audience, you, who have joined us every night, in here, out there, and all around the world."
Industry sources tell us the cancellation reflected broader financial pressures facing network television, with advertisers and younger viewers continuing to drift away from traditional broadcast formats.