Vince Vaughn Turns on Late Night Hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert for Preaching Politics and Constantly Mocking 'White Rednecks' — 'It's Not Funny'

The Hollywood actor, 55, appeared to take shots at both Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert — although neither were named — for seemingly using their shows as a vehicle for pushing political agendas.

Vince Vaughn blasted late night comics for talking too much politics, claiming it's making them less funny, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"People want authenticity, and I think that the talk shows to a large part became agenda-based and they all became so about their politics and who's good and who's bad," Vaughn said. "They were gonna evangelize people to what they thought."

The actor said the political subject matter has contributed to the downfall in ratings, as viewers move toward other platforms.

"So, people just rejected it, because it didn't feel authentic. It felt like they had an agenda," he said.

He also accused the comedians of constantly mocking "white rednecks."

"It's not being funny and it started feeling like I was in f---in' a class I didn't want to take, do you know what I mean?" he asked. "I'm getting scolded!"