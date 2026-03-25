Vince Vaughn Turns on Late Night Hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert for Preaching Politics and Constantly Mocking 'White Rednecks' — 'It's Not Funny'
March 25 2026, Updated 2:03 p.m. ET
Vince Vaughn blasted late night comics for talking too much politics, claiming it's making them less funny, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood actor, 55, appeared to take shots at both Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert — although neither were named — for seemingly using their shows as a vehicle for pushing political agendas.
Mocking 'White Rednecks'
"People want authenticity, and I think that the talk shows to a large part became agenda-based and they all became so about their politics and who's good and who's bad," Vaughn said. "They were gonna evangelize people to what they thought."
The actor said the political subject matter has contributed to the downfall in ratings, as viewers move toward other platforms.
"So, people just rejected it, because it didn't feel authentic. It felt like they had an agenda," he said.
He also accused the comedians of constantly mocking "white rednecks."
"It's not being funny and it started feeling like I was in f---in' a class I didn't want to take, do you know what I mean?" he asked. "I'm getting scolded!"
Prioritizing Politics Over Jokes
The Wedding Crashers star made the comments while appearing on Theo Von's podcast, where he also claimed the hosts were now prioritizing their views over jokes.
He explained: "It's part of the job because you've got to talk about current events, but you don't want to become part of a group and feel like you're a champion for one ideology. You want to make fun of everybody."
Vaughn surprised fans with a visit to the Oval Office last April. The White House shared a smiling picture of him with President Trump at the time.
Although Vaughn has not publicly said he supports Trump, the image divided fans as some said they were disappointed to see him with the Republican, despite the actor previously showing support at one of Trump's celebratory inauguration balls in January.
Meeting With Trump
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Vaughn also hobnobbed with Trump at the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans in 2020, where the actor was seen sitting next to Trump and his wife, Melania.
Some criticized Vaughn for his interaction with Trump at the game, but he defended the move and said it did not imply an endorsement of Trump or his policies.
"In my career, I've met a lot of politicians who I've always been cordial to; I've met Nancy Pelosi and was cordial to her as well," he said of the Democratic Speaker of the House while speaking with the L.A. Times.
Kimmel, 58, and Colbert, 61, have both experienced criticism from Trump since he returned to power in November 2024.
Kimmel was briefly suspended in September last year for making jokes relating to the death of rising MAGA star Charlie Kirk.
Following news of Colbert’s show being canceled last July, Trump also wrote on Truth Social that he loved that Colbert got "fired."
"His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!" he continued. "(Fox News late night host) Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show."