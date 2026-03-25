Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Vince Vaughn

Vince Vaughn Turns on Late Night Hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert for Preaching Politics and Constantly Mocking 'White Rednecks' — 'It's Not Funny'

Picture of Jimmy Kimmel, Vince Vaughn and Stephen Colbert
Source: MEGA

Vince Vaughn slammed late night hosts for being too political.

March 25 2026, Updated 2:03 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Vince Vaughn blasted late night comics for talking too much politics, claiming it's making them less funny, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Hollywood actor, 55, appeared to take shots at both Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert — although neither were named — for seemingly using their shows as a vehicle for pushing political agendas.

Article continues below advertisement

Mocking 'White Rednecks'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Picture of Vince Vaughn
Source: MEGA

Vaughn accused the comics of constantly making fun of 'white rednecks.'

Article continues below advertisement

"People want authenticity, and I think that the talk shows to a large part became agenda-based and they all became so about their politics and who's good and who's bad," Vaughn said. "They were gonna evangelize people to what they thought."

The actor said the political subject matter has contributed to the downfall in ratings, as viewers move toward other platforms.

"So, people just rejected it, because it didn't feel authentic. It felt like they had an agenda," he said.

He also accused the comedians of constantly mocking "white rednecks."

"It's not being funny and it started feeling like I was in f---in' a class I didn't want to take, do you know what I mean?" he asked. "I'm getting scolded!"

Article continues below advertisement

Prioritizing Politics Over Jokes

The actor's comments were made during podcast appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

The Wedding Crashers star made the comments while appearing on Theo Von's podcast, where he also claimed the hosts were now prioritizing their views over jokes.

He explained: "It's part of the job because you've got to talk about current events, but you don't want to become part of a group and feel like you're a champion for one ideology. You want to make fun of everybody."

Vaughn surprised fans with a visit to the Oval Office last April. The White House shared a smiling picture of him with President Trump at the time.

Although Vaughn has not publicly said he supports Trump, the image divided fans as some said they were disappointed to see him with the Republican, despite the actor previously showing support at one of Trump's celebratory inauguration balls in January.

Article continues below advertisement

Meeting With Trump

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Vaughn has met with Donald Trump on several occasions.

READ MORE ON NEWS
the devil and the duggars

Duggar Family 'Is Blaming Satan for Their Downfall' After Disgraced Joseph's Arrest on 'Child Molestation' Charges — 'That's How This Feels to Some, Like a Witch Hunt'

Photo of Jim Bob Duggar, Mugshot of Joseph Duggar

EXCLUSIVE: Jim Bob Duggar Declared 'Rapists Should Be Executed' During His Failed Senate Run — As 'Pedo' Son Joseph Languishes in Jail After Allegedly Molesting Child

Article continues below advertisement

Vaughn also hobnobbed with Trump at the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans in 2020, where the actor was seen sitting next to Trump and his wife, Melania.

Some criticized Vaughn for his interaction with Trump at the game, but he defended the move and said it did not imply an endorsement of Trump or his policies.

"In my career, I've met a lot of politicians who I've always been cordial to; I've met Nancy Pelosi and was cordial to her as well," he said of the Democratic Speaker of the House while speaking with the L.A. Times.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Picture of Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert
Source: MEGA

Kimmel and Colbert have repeatedly been criticized by Trump for their comments.

Kimmel, 58, and Colbert, 61, have both experienced criticism from Trump since he returned to power in November 2024.

Kimmel was briefly suspended in September last year for making jokes relating to the death of rising MAGA star Charlie Kirk.

Following news of Colbert’s show being canceled last July, Trump also wrote on Truth Social that he loved that Colbert got "fired."

"His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert!" he continued. "(Fox News late night host) Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.