EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One Huge A-List Snub That Has Left Prince Harry 'Reeling With Embarrassment'

Guests included Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Elton John, Serena Williams – and George and Amal Clooney, whose appearance seemed at the time to reinforce the Sussexes' growing status as transatlantic celebrity power players.

But in the years following the pair's "Megxit" and the moany couple's move to California in 2020, however, many of those friendships reportedly faded – but insiders claimed Harry has taken the apparent loss of Clooney's friendship harder than almost any other.

An insider told us: "Of all the celebrity relationships that have quietly fizzled out since Harry and Meghan walked away from royal duties and reinvented themselves in California, this is unquestionably the one that has hit Harry hardest on a personal level and left him reeling with embarrassment that it's over.

"He truly believed George and Amal would become part of their inner circle for decades to come. In Harry's mind, they were not just famous acquaintances from the wedding guest list – he saw them as powerful friends who understood the pressures of global scrutiny, philanthropy, and public life in a way very few people could."