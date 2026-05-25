EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One Huge A-List Snub That Has Left Prince Harry 'Reeling With Embarrassment'
May 25 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to have been left humiliated by the collapse of his friendship with George Clooney, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the Duke of Sussex feels painfully frozen out by one of the world's most influential celebrity couples after years of trying to rebuild contact.
The 41-year-old royal exile and his ex-Suits actress wife, Meghan Markle, 44, famously surrounded themselves with Hollywood royalty when they married at St George's Chapel in Windsor in 2018.
'He Believed George and Amal Would Become Part of Their Inner Circle'
Guests included Oprah Winfrey, David and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Elton John, Serena Williams – and George and Amal Clooney, whose appearance seemed at the time to reinforce the Sussexes' growing status as transatlantic celebrity power players.
But in the years following the pair's "Megxit" and the moany couple's move to California in 2020, however, many of those friendships reportedly faded – but insiders claimed Harry has taken the apparent loss of Clooney's friendship harder than almost any other.
An insider told us: "Of all the celebrity relationships that have quietly fizzled out since Harry and Meghan walked away from royal duties and reinvented themselves in California, this is unquestionably the one that has hit Harry hardest on a personal level and left him reeling with embarrassment that it's over.
"He truly believed George and Amal would become part of their inner circle for decades to come. In Harry's mind, they were not just famous acquaintances from the wedding guest list – he saw them as powerful friends who understood the pressures of global scrutiny, philanthropy, and public life in a way very few people could."
There Was Once a 'Special Bond' Between the Two Couples
The source added: "Harry was convinced they were building something meaningful together as two internationally recognized couples with similar values, political leanings, and ambitions to use their platforms for humanitarian causes.
"That is why the apparent distancing from George has been so bruising for him emotionally. He cannot understand how things went from private holidays, warm public praise, and regular contact to what feels like total silence. The fact that there has never been a confrontation or proper explanation has left Harry feeling embarrassed, rejected, and deeply confused about where their bromance went wrong."
The Sussexes and Clooneys initially appeared inseparable after the royal wedding.
Just months later, George, 65, and human rights lawyer Amal, 48, hosted Harry and Markle at their villa on Italy's Lake Como.
At the time, sources close to the actor insisted the two couples had formed a "special bond."
Clooney also publicly defended Markl in 2019 while she was pregnant with her son Archie, seven, accusing parts of the media of "villainising" her and comparing the treatment she received to the press harassment suffered by Princess Diana.
But by 2023, cracks reportedly began to emerge.
The Clooneys attended The King's Trust Awards in support of King Charles III, 77, just months after the release of Harry's explosive memoir Spare, while reports later surfaced claiming the Sussexes had been dropped from the guest list for the Hollywood power-couple's Albie Awards.
Another insider claimed attempts by Harry and Markle to reconnect have largely failed.
"Harry and Meghan have made several attempts over the past couple of years to reconnect with George and Amal, sometimes together and sometimes individually, but the response has been consistently lukewarm," the source said.
"Messages can sit unanswered for long periods, and when communication does happen, it is usually very polite but noncommittal. There is always a scheduling issue, another engagement, or some reason why meeting up never quite materializes."
Did Prince William Play a Role in Shaking Up Bond?
The insider added: "What has really upset Harry is not simply that the friendship appears to have faded – relationships drift apart all the time in those circles – but the fact he feels he has never been given an honest explanation. From his perspective, George went from publicly defending Meghan and welcoming them into his private world to suddenly creating enormous distance, and Harry has been left trying to piece together what changed.
"Harry has spent a lot of time questioning whether his brother William may have played some role behind the scenes, because he genuinely struggles to understand why George's attitude toward him shifted so dramatically. In Harry's mind, things seemed warm, supportive, and mutually respectful for years, so the abrupt cooling of the relationship has left him suspicious that outside influences or royal loyalties may have been involved."
Relations between the Sussexes and the wider Royal Family remain strained following years of public accusations and interviews criticizing royal life. Meanwhile, Clooney has appeared increasingly aligned with senior royals, recently attending events connected to Charles and praising the King's recent US visit.
"I am very proud to be here in support of the King, who was just in my country and performed rather well," Clooney said during a recent appearance at Buckingham Palace.