Tiger Woods 'Returns to Rehab': Golf Legend Jets Back to Switzerland to Resume Treatment Following Girlfriend Vanessa Trump's Cancer Diagnosis

The 15-time major winner was taken to the Martin County Jail before being released on bail that evening.

The Martin County Sheriffs said they believed Woods was "lethargic" and "intoxicated" when they arrived at the scene of the accident. However, Woods blew 0 on a breathalyzer test but then refused a urine analysis.

Police confirmed no drugs or medication were found in the car.

Days after the crash, Woods announced he was stepping back from golf. In a statement, he wrote: "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally.

"I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."