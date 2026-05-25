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Home > News > Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods 'Returns to Rehab': Golf Legend Jets Back to Switzerland to Resume Treatment Following Girlfriend Vanessa Trump's Cancer Diagnosis

Picture of Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Tiger Woods is back in rehab following short stint in Florida amid girlfriend Vanessa Trump's cancer announcement.

May 25 2026, Published 9:21 a.m. ET

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Tiger Woods is back in rehab following his short return to Florida, according to new claims.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the golf legend's private jet was seen arriving back in Zurich airport on Sunday, where he will resume his three-month programme in an exclusive treatment facility.

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Quick Return To Switzerland

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Picture of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

The golf legend briefly returned to Florida to attend Kai Trump's graduation.

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He briefly returned to Florida around the time of girlfriend Vanessa Trump, 48, revealed his cancer diagnosis and her daughter Kai’s graduation ceremony, which Woods, 50, attended.

Following the car crash that led to Woods' spell in rehab, he was arrested and charged for Driving Under the Influence with property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test. Woods has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He is said to have clipped the back end of a pressure cleaner vehicle's trailer while trying to overtake it "at high speed" before his car rolled onto its side and slid down the road close to his Jupiter mansion.

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Stepping Back From Golf

picture of Tiger Woods
Source: MEGA

Woods announced in a statement he was taking a break from the sport to 'focus on my health.'

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The 15-time major winner was taken to the Martin County Jail before being released on bail that evening.

The Martin County Sheriffs said they believed Woods was "lethargic" and "intoxicated" when they arrived at the scene of the accident. However, Woods blew 0 on a breathalyzer test but then refused a urine analysis.

Police confirmed no drugs or medication were found in the car.

Days after the crash, Woods announced he was stepping back from golf. In a statement, he wrote: "I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health. This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.

"I'm committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally.

"I appreciate your understanding and support, and ask for privacy for my family, loved ones and myself at this time."

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Vanessa 'Resents' Woods' Rehab Stint

Picture of Vanessa Trump
Source: MEGA

Vanessa reportedly 'resents' the fact Woods was in rehab around the time of her cancer diagnosis.

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RadarOnline.com recently told how Vanessa "resents" the fact Woods was in rehab at the time of her breast cancer diagnosis.

The former model reportedly encouraged Woods to check into a treatment facility after his DUI arrest, knowing he was in no fit state to support her as she battled cancer.

The mother of five, and President Trump's former daughter-in-law, explained she’s "working closely" with doctors on a treatment plan.

But insiders claim she's hurt by the fact the iconic golfer was not with her during her hour of need when she received her cancer diagnosis.

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Photo of Vanessa Trump
Source: Kai Trump/YouTube

Vanessa, pictured getting ready for daughter Kai's graduation, urged Woods to enter rehab despite her facing cancer battle.

A source told The Daily Mail: "This is why she was so adamant that he get treatment and get himself on the right track.

"She was facing a health scare, and Tiger wasn't able to really be there for her. So she was like, 'I'm not going through this and holding your hand for addiction at the same time.' That was basically the ultimatum she gave."

“She's got a huge support system aside from Tiger, but obviously, she has enough on her plate to not have to worry about him and his addiction. So he went for treatment," the insider continued.

"She may not be saying she resents that he wasn't here for all that, but the fact remains that she was getting a cancer diagnosis, and he wasn't there. He wasn't able to support her as she needed.

The source concluded: "So she may not be saying that, but I know Vanessa and I guarantee that she's thinking it. I know that 100 percent."

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