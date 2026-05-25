EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of 'Dallas' — Original Cast Members Share Stunning Never-Before-Told Stories of Working on Smash Soap

Dallas became one of the most beloved and longest-lasting dramas of all time. We sidled up to the cast as they reminisced about the show that changed their lives.

Victoria Principal (Pamela): I received a script from a friend who put a note on it and it said, "Read this. Pamela Barnes Ewing is you." When I finished it I thought, I want to memorize this moment because my life just changed. I was so sure Dallas was going to be a hit.

Charlene Tilton (Lucy Ewing): I had no idea how life-changing it would be, that I really would become part of a family that would last the rest of my life.

In the show's season 3 finale, J.R. Ewing (Larry Hagman, who died in 2012) was shot by an unseen assailant. The resolution to "Who shot J.R.?" (his mistress, Kristin!) drew in over 41million viewers and is still the third most-watched TV episode ever.

Patrick Duffy (Bobby): Everybody was asking the question! It happened just before [the cast] went on vacation. The Queen Mother in England tried to get [Hagman] to tell her who shot him, and he didn't know, but he tried to get some money out of her. She wouldn't give it to him. So that's when we knew... chances were we were gonna come back.