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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Cannot be Racist due to his 'Friendship with Michael Jackson' Claims Dana White — 'He's Not a Fascist, He Loves This Country'

picture of Donald Trump, Dana Whte and Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's friendship with Michael Jackson proves he is not a racist, according to Dana White.

May 25 2026, Updated 8:19 a.m. ET

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Donald Trump cannot be racist because he was friends with Michael Jackson, according to Dana White.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the UFC boss defended the president in a new interview, having been one of his closest allies in his push for presidency.

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'Michael Jackson' Was Around His Family

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Source: MEGA

White says Jackson spent a lot of time with Trump's family.

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The Commander-in-Chief’s two spells in charge of the White House have been tainted by accusations of racism, but White claims his friendship with the King of Pop should dispel any such talk.

He said: "These things that he’s a racist and he's a Nazi and he’s this and that – I mean, Donald Trump, all this stuff's coming out now.

"You know, the Michael movie just came out, and you see all these videos now popping up of Trump defending Michael Jackson and the type of person that he was and that Michael Jackson was around his children and around his family a lot."

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'Deeply Flawed Human Being'

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Source: MEGA

Jackson's controversial past was pointed out to White in the interview.

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White’s interviewer, radio host David Remnick, appeared stunned by his remarks and pushed back, during the segment on The New Yorker Radio Hour.

He said: "But wait a minute, Dana – Michael Jackson – as talented as he was, as brilliant as he was, was a deeply, deeply flawed human being, to say the least.

"And was abusive (from) everything we know about him."

White acknowledged Jackson was flawed before asking: "He was abusive?"

"To kids, yes. It's terrible," Remnick responded.

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'To Call The Guy A Racist Is Crazy'

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White says it's 'crazy' to link Trump with racism.

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Jackson faced multiple allegations of child sexual abuse during his lifetime, including accusations in 1993 and a criminal trial in 2005. The pop star was acquitted on all counts in the later case.

"I don’t know if that's true, but I can tell you the president had a very good relationship with Michael Jackson and had Michael Jackson around his kids all the time," White said. "And you know, defended him when that stuff was going down. So to call the guy a racist is crazy. He's not a racist."

During the interview, Remnick also brought up a controversial Truth Social post Trump shared earlier this year depicting former President Barack Obama as an ape, asking White if the post gave him "the willies."

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White also defended Trump's 'ape' Truth Social post aimed at Barack Obama.

"If he was that type of person, I never would associate with that type of a person, no matter who he was," White said.

"But if he does that, how is he not that kind of person?" Remnick asked.

"He's not," White replied.

"I don’t know about the Obama thing, to speak on that," White added. "I've never seen it. I didn’t know that. But I can tell you this: He's not a racist. He's not a fascist. He loves this country. And if you're an American – race, religion, whatever it is – President Trump is on your team. That I guarantee you."

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