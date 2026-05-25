Donald Trump Cannot be Racist due to his 'Friendship with Michael Jackson' Claims Dana White — 'He's Not a Fascist, He Loves This Country'

The Commander-in-Chief’s two spells in charge of the White House have been tainted by accusations of racism, but White claims his friendship with the King of Pop should dispel any such talk.

He said: "These things that he’s a racist and he's a Nazi and he’s this and that – I mean, Donald Trump, all this stuff's coming out now.

"You know, the Michael movie just came out, and you see all these videos now popping up of Trump defending Michael Jackson and the type of person that he was and that Michael Jackson was around his children and around his family a lot."