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EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli 'Set to Use 80th Birthday Bash to Promote Failing Memoir'

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Source: MEGA

Liza Minnelli may be using her upcoming birthday bash to push her new memoir.

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May 25 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Cabaret legend Liza Minnelli will celebrate turning 80 at New York City's Carnegie Hall on June 25.

But sources told RadarOnline.com the dazzling show, Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance, will boost her recent memoir as every ticket will come with a copy of the tell-all, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!

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'It's a Giant Book Promotion'

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Photo of Liza Minnelli
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed Minnelli's Carnegie Hall celebration will include copies of her memoir 'Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!' with every ticket.

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"This is not just birthday cake and applause," one insider said. "It is a giant book promotion."

The lavish event, which is being personally shaped by Minnelli, will fill the theater with nearly 3,000 fans and move the same amount of books, sources noted.

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Publishing insiders said Minnelli is using her birthday bash to help promote her memoir.
Source: MEGA

Minnelli is using her birthday bash to help promote her memoir, insiders claimed.

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One publishing source bluntly said: "When a book slows down, bundling it into a major event is the chicest way to move units without making it look like a sales push."

Another insider said: "She is turning Carnegie Hall into the fanciest QVC segment in Manhattan."

Back in March, the icon sparked fresh health fears after mumbling her way through during a wild birthday event while slouched in a director's chair.

At the time, she was heard cackling and mumbling throughout the bash, held at the Million Dollar Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.

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