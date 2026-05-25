EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli 'Set to Use 80th Birthday Bash to Promote Failing Memoir'

One publishing source bluntly said: "When a book slows down, bundling it into a major event is the chicest way to move units without making it look like a sales push."

Another insider said: "She is turning Carnegie Hall into the fanciest QVC segment in Manhattan."

Back in March, the icon sparked fresh health fears after mumbling her way through during a wild birthday event while slouched in a director's chair.

At the time, she was heard cackling and mumbling throughout the bash, held at the Million Dollar Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.