EXCLUSIVE: Liza Minnelli 'Set to Use 80th Birthday Bash to Promote Failing Memoir'
May 25 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Cabaret legend Liza Minnelli will celebrate turning 80 at New York City's Carnegie Hall on June 25.
But sources told RadarOnline.com the dazzling show, Liza! at 80: A Celebration in Song and Dance, will boost her recent memoir as every ticket will come with a copy of the tell-all, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!
'It's a Giant Book Promotion'
"This is not just birthday cake and applause," one insider said. "It is a giant book promotion."
The lavish event, which is being personally shaped by Minnelli, will fill the theater with nearly 3,000 fans and move the same amount of books, sources noted.
One publishing source bluntly said: "When a book slows down, bundling it into a major event is the chicest way to move units without making it look like a sales push."
Another insider said: "She is turning Carnegie Hall into the fanciest QVC segment in Manhattan."
Back in March, the icon sparked fresh health fears after mumbling her way through during a wild birthday event while slouched in a director's chair.
At the time, she was heard cackling and mumbling throughout the bash, held at the Million Dollar Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles.