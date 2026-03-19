Liza Minnelli, 80, Sparks Health Fears After Cackling and Mumbling Her Way Through Chaotic Birthday Event While Slouched in Director's Chair
March 18 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Liza Minnelli has sparked fresh health fears after mumbling her way through during a chaotic birthday event while slouched in a director's chair, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Hollywood icon, 80, was heard cackling and mumbling throughout the bash, held at the Million Dollar Theatre in Downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday night.
What Did Liza Minnelli Say At Event?
Minnelli shocked onlookers by trailing off mid-sentence when asked to recall moments from her glittering career.
Worrying footage also showed Minnelli, who suffers from mobility issues, slumped down in a director's chair, looking confused as she was dragged off the stage at the end of the appearance.
Indeed, the iconic star, who has openly admitted to alcoholism and an addiction to prescription drugs, but says she has overcome both, left guests fearing for her well-being, rather than the satisfaction of celebrating both her birthday and new book launch with the icon.
Host Michael Feinstein asked Minnelli if she wished for "anything in particular" for her milestone 80th birthday, to which she responded with a loud cackle. She then turned to her niece and said, confused, "To you?"
"Everyone in this audience will say, 'Uh-huh,'" Minnelli replied, to the confusion of the audience.
Liza Minnelli Left Confused By Questions
Minnelli also spoke about her famous mother, Judy Garland, and at one point said, "I thought my mother was perfect," but then trailed off, seemingly lost in her thoughts.
Feinstein later asked where she got that ability to "move forward and raise the bar," which seemed to confuse the star.
She then replied that her best friend in the third grade was a "wonderful dancer," and that she always wanted to be like that little girl, not her mother or her father.
Her niece, Vanessa Jade O'Neill, who sat beside her, chimed in at one point and said, "The cast became your friends! I love that."
A confused Minnelli said, "Good!"
Liza Minnelli's Secret Affair With Martin Scorsese Exposed
One of the many highlights of the event was Feinstein and Minnelli's duet of the song Love is Here to Stay, marking the first time the actress has sung on a Los Angeles stage in 15 years.
Minnelli stayed in the director’s chair but struggled to remain on key and joked, "I'm in Dolly Martin’s key!", according to The Daily Mail.
The star's new book, Kids, Wait Till You Hear This! contained numerous bombshell revelations from her career, including her drug-fuelled romance with Martin Scorsese.
She wrote about their "self-destructive obsession" while filming the 1977 romantic musical New York, New York, when both were married to other people.
Minnelli claimed her illicit romance with Scorsese had "more layers than a lasagne."
The pair "couldn’t get enough of each other,” and the affair was "the worst-kept secret on set."
She blamed it on "amour fou. The French term for a passionate relationship that becomes a self-destructive obsession … The relationship becomes a powerful hypnotic drug in every way.”
Not only was the romance a drug, but so were the narcotics the pair took as they filmed the musical together.
"As we filmed, Marty became a heavier and heavier user of cocaine. It seemed that it was no longer recreational for either of us. It was day and night. On the set, in between takes, and when we went out in the evening," Minnelli describes in her memoir.
"We were constant companions, and I was right there beside him. Line by line, Marty claimed the drug helped his creative juices. Sure it did. Or is that just one more fabulous lie you tell yourself when you’re in the grip of substance use?"