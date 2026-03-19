Liza Minnelli, 80, Sparks Health Fears After Cackling and Mumbling Her Way Through Chaotic Birthday Event While Slouched in Director's Chair

Minnelli shocked onlookers by trailing off mid-sentence when asked to recall moments from her glittering career.

Worrying footage also showed Minnelli, who suffers from mobility issues, slumped down in a director's chair, looking confused as she was dragged off the stage at the end of the appearance.

Indeed, the iconic star, who has openly admitted to alcoholism and an addiction to prescription drugs, but says she has overcome both, left guests fearing for her well-being, rather than the satisfaction of celebrating both her birthday and new book launch with the icon.

Host Michael Feinstein asked Minnelli if she wished for "anything in particular" for her milestone 80th birthday, to which she responded with a loud cackle. She then turned to her niece and said, confused, "To you?"

"Everyone in this audience will say, 'Uh-huh,'" Minnelli replied, to the confusion of the audience.