EXCLUSIVE: Martin Scorsese 'Raging' Over Liza Minnelli's Portrayal of Him as Drug-Addled, Jealousy-Riddled Lover

Liza Minnelli is ripping open old Hollywood wounds by describing a volatile, drug-fueled romance with director Martin Scorsese that sources have told RadarOnline.com has left the pint-sized filmmaker with huge "rage" over her portrayal of him as a jealous, cocaine-fueled lover during the troubled production of his much-criticized New York, New York flick. Minnelli, 80, writes about the affair in her new memoir Kids, Wait Till You Hear This!, recounting how she and Scorsese, now 83, became romantically involved while making the 1977 musical drama.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Liza Minnelli is reopening old Hollywood drama in her new memoir.

The relationship unfolded as the film's production spiraled over schedule and budget in New York, and as both were navigating complicated personal lives. At the time, Minnelli was married to producer Jack Haley Jr., who died in 2001, while Scorsese was married to his second wife, writer Julia Cameron. Insiders said the director has been left furious at how the relationship is depicted, particularly the emphasis on jealousy and drug use during the shoot.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Were Constant Companions'

Source: MEGA The legendary performer describes a volatile romance with Martin Scorsese.

In the memoir, Minnelli described how their bond intensified amid escalating substance use. She writes: "As we filmed, Marty became a heavier and heavier user of cocaine. It seemed that it was no longer recreational for either of us. It was day and night. On the set, in between takes, and when we went out in the evening." Minnelli also recalled how closely intertwined their lives became during the production. "We were constant companions, and I was right there beside him," she writes. "Line by line, Marty claimed the drug helped his creative juices. Sure it did. Or is that just one more fabulous lie you tell yourself when you're in the grip of substance use?"

Article continues below advertisement

'Deeply Unhappy and Furious'

Source: MEGA The memoir also recounts a jealous confrontation over dancer Mikhail Baryshnikov.

One source close to the director said Scorsese is "deeply unhappy" and "furious" with the depiction. The source said: "Martin feels the book paints him as a drug-addled, jealousy-riddled lover, and he is absolutely raging about that characterization. He believes it reduces a complicated moment in his life to something sensational." The memoir also recounts a dramatic confrontation in Greenwich Village after Scorsese heard rumors Minnelli was seeing ballet star Mikhail Baryshnikov. According to the book, the director confronted her in anger, shouting: "How can you do this to me? How can you do this to me?" Minnelli later confirms she did have a relationship with Baryshnikov during the same period.

'Amour Fou'

Never Miss an Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Source: MEGA Minnelli’s memoir is already stirring fresh debate about the infamous production.