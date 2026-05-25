EXCLUSIVE: Real Reason Ricki Lake Closed the Show – Talk Host Finally Lifts the Lid on Sobering Truth After 25 Years

Gabby Ricki Lake was riding high with her talk show, but quit and fled New York City after watching in horror as two hijacked passenger jets barreled into New York City's Twin Towers on 9/11, leaving them to crumble as nearly 3,000 inside died.

RadarOnline.com can reveal for the first time in 25 years, the former talk star is revealing why she up and quit her super-successful TV show.

At the time, Lake had been running since 1993, was only just behind Oprah Winfrey in the ratings, and "I could have done it for probably a decade longer," she said.