EXCLUSIVE: Why Michael Jackson's Beloved Pal Diana Ross 'Wants Nothing to Do With New Biopic on King of Pop'
May 25 2026, Published 7:15 a.m. ET
Queen of Motown Diana Ross adored close pal Michael Jackson – but she wants nothing to do with the new blockbuster about the late King of Pop, sources said.
Insiders told RadarOnline.com Ross has refused to watch the film Michael – starring MJ's nephew Jaafar Jackson – and has kept her distance from the project from the very beginning.
'Diana Has Zero Interest in Seeing It'
"Diana has zero interest in seeing it – absolutely none," one source claimed. "She lived that story in real time. She doesn't need Hollywood rewriting it for her."
Ross has remained notably absent as buzz around the film builds, and insiders said that is no accident.
Actress Kat Graham was cast to play the Supremes songbird in the movie, only for those scenes to be axed before its release, reportedly over legal considerations.
Another insider said Ross' silence "speaks volumes" and added: "When someone as central to Michael's life is cut from the film, it tells you everything."
In Hollywood, silence is rarely accidental – and when Ross says nothing, insiders said that may be the loudest statement of all.