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EXCLUSIVE: Brian Williams is Old News — Ex-MSNBC Anchor 'Struggling to Land Big-Name Guests' For New Netflix Show

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Source: mega

Brian Williams may have a guest booking problem.

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May 25 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

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Longtime anchor Brian Williams is coming back to TV with a Netflix video podcast four years after leaving MSNBC – but top-tier guests aren't clamoring for a seat on the show, sources told RadarOnline.com.

When discussing the project, We're Back! With Brian Williams, one media insider said, "This is not about Brian's past. It is about the present. He no longer feels essential."

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'Brian Feels Like Old-Man TV'

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Brian Williams is returning to television with Netflix podcast 'We're Back! With Brian Williams' four years after leaving MSNBC.
Source: MEGA

Williams is returning to television with Netflix podcast 'We're Back! With Brian Williams,' four years after leaving MSNBC.

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Williams was suspended from his post as anchor of NBC Nightly News in 2015 for fabricating details of an incident that supposedly occurred during the 2003 Iraq War and other suspected fibs, leading to his demotion to MSNBC.

Another source said: "In 2026, people want reach, heat and cultural impact. Brian feels like old-man TV" in a world dominated by personality-first stars like Alex Cooper, Joe Rogan and Megyn Kelly.

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Jonathan Wald said Williams' interview style is already drawing strong interest for Netflix's 'We're Back! With Brian Williams.'
Source: MEGA

Executive producer Jonathan Wald said Williams' interview style is already drawing strong interest for his new show.

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Still, Jonathan Wald – executive producer of the new project – said: "[Brian's] ability to ask thoughtful, disarming questions is exactly what makes this format compelling, and it's already generating strong interest."

Williams left MSNBC in 2021. Source had previously told Radar that the anchor was "asking for $30million to renew his contract at MSNBC."

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