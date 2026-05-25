Jennifer Aniston's Daddy Issue — How 'Friends' Star is Focusing on Healing Guru Boyfriend's Relationship With Estranged Son
May 25 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Jennifer Aniston has come up with a mind-blowing plan to build a family with beau Jim Curtis, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 'Friends' star, 57, is plotting to reunite the hunky hypnotist, 50, with his estranged son, Aidan, insiders said, by winning over his ex-wife.
In his 2017 book, 'The Stimulati Experience,' Curtis wrote: "I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother and he's pissed at me."
Jen Wants Full Access
"Jen was initially shocked to find out about Jim's son but now wants to build a relationship with him that goes the distance. To her, that means being a part of every aspect of life," said a source close to the lovebirds.
"She's already intertwined in Jim's career. She's connected him with tons of people and is really throwing her weight behind him. He's always saying what a huge help she's been. Now she wants to have that same positive impact on his relationship with his son."
The wellness guru's son lives with his ex-wife, Rachel Napolitano, in upstate New York. The two met in 1999 when Napolitano was a waitress in New York City's West Village.
Jen Treading Very Carefully
They married in June 2003 but split soon after welcoming Aidan, who's now a teenager.
As a child of divorce, Aniston realizes navigating a relationship with Aidan and his mom could be a minefield, insiders said.
"Jen feels that it's best not to force anything with Aidan. She wants to be very respectful of him. That's why she's so eager to connect with Rachel," added a source. "She says they will all be better off if Rachel is on board and she can help smooth things out with her."
Focused On Building A Relationship
Now Aniston's focused on convincing Curtis to arrange a meeting with Napolitano, sources said.
"Jen is desperate for this to go well because for her view it's the first step towards building a good relationship with Jim's son," added the source.
"She's made peace with the fact that motherhood in the traditional sense hasn't been in the cards for her. But that doesn't mean she doesn't have room in her heart for more family."