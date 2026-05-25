Jennifer Aniston's Daddy Issue — How 'Friends' Star is Focusing on Healing Guru Boyfriend's Relationship With Estranged Son

"Jen was initially shocked to find out about Jim's son but now wants to build a relationship with him that goes the distance. To her, that means being a part of every aspect of life," said a source close to the lovebirds.

"She's already intertwined in Jim's career. She's connected him with tons of people and is really throwing her weight behind him. He's always saying what a huge help she's been. Now she wants to have that same positive impact on his relationship with his son."

The wellness guru's son lives with his ex-wife, Rachel Napolitano, in upstate New York. The two met in 1999 when Napolitano was a waitress in New York City's West Village.