Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Jennifer Aniston
Exclusive

Jennifer Aniston's Daddy Issue — How 'Friends' Star is Focusing on Healing Guru Boyfriend's Relationship With Estranged Son

Jennifer Aniston is pushing herself to the limit as she prepares for her wedding with hypnotist lover.
Source: MEGA; @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Jennifer Aniston is allegedly helping her boyfriend repair ties with his estranged son.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 25 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Jennifer Aniston has come up with a mind-blowing plan to build a family with beau Jim Curtis, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The 'Friends' star, 57, is plotting to reunite the hunky hypnotist, 50, with his estranged son, Aidan, insiders said, by winning over his ex-wife.

In his 2017 book, 'The Stimulati Experience,' Curtis wrote: "I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother and he's pissed at me."

Article continues below advertisement

Jen Wants Full Access

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Jennifer Aniston is reportedly hoping to help Jim Curtis reconnect with his estranged son, Aidan.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Jennifer Aniston is reportedly hoping to help Jim Curtis reconnect with his estranged son, Aidan.

Article continues below advertisement

"Jen was initially shocked to find out about Jim's son but now wants to build a relationship with him that goes the distance. To her, that means being a part of every aspect of life," said a source close to the lovebirds.

"She's already intertwined in Jim's career. She's connected him with tons of people and is really throwing her weight behind him. He's always saying what a huge help she's been. Now she wants to have that same positive impact on his relationship with his son."

The wellness guru's son lives with his ex-wife, Rachel Napolitano, in upstate New York. The two met in 1999 when Napolitano was a waitress in New York City's West Village.

Article continues below advertisement

Jen Treading Very Carefully

Article continues below advertisement
Aniston is said to be planning to build a relationship with Curtis' teenage son.
Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA

Aniston is said to be planning to build a relationship with Curtis' teenage son.

Article continues below advertisement

They married in June 2003 but split soon after welcoming Aidan, who's now a teenager.

As a child of divorce, Aniston realizes navigating a relationship with Aidan and his mom could be a minefield, insiders said.

"Jen feels that it's best not to force anything with Aidan. She wants to be very respectful of him. That's why she's so eager to connect with Rachel," added a source. "She says they will all be better off if Rachel is on board and she can help smooth things out with her."

Article continues below advertisement

Focused On Building A Relationship

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Slated Over 'Rent-a-Royal' Dream — 'She's Never Done Cashing In On Her Title'

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Kidnap Fears Exposed — Why Bling-Loving Duchess Has 'Put Target on Her Back' By Draping Herself in Jewels 'Everywhere She Goes'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Sources said Aniston is encouraging Curtis to arrange a meeting with ex-wife, Rachel Napolitano.
Source: @JIMCURTIS1/INSTAGRAM

Sources said Aniston is encouraging Curtis to arrange a meeting with ex-wife, Rachel Napolitano.

Now Aniston's focused on convincing Curtis to arrange a meeting with Napolitano, sources said.

"Jen is desperate for this to go well because for her view it's the first step towards building a good relationship with Jim's son," added the source.

"She's made peace with the fact that motherhood in the traditional sense hasn't been in the cards for her. But that doesn't mean she doesn't have room in her heart for more family."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.