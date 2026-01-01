Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Patrick Duffy Panics Over Marriage — Actor Stalls Engagement to Linda Purl Because 'He's Too Nervous to Get Hitched'

Source: MEGA

Patrick Duffy has been delaying an engagement to Linda Purl as he admits feeling too nervous to marry her.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 1 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

Patrick Duffy and longtime love Linda Purl have been inseparable for years, but he remains reluctant to pop the question, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Fears of Proposing

Source: MEGA

Linda Purl waits as Patrick Duffy hesitates to make their romance official.

The former Dallas star, 76, is said to be dragging his feet even though Happy Days beauty Purl, 70, is dying for him to get down on bended knee and make it official.

"It's a beautiful love story," said a source. "But he is nervous about getting hitched."

Why? "He worries it'll jinx what they have, so he keeps finding excuses to put it off."

Keeping The Romance Alive

Source: MEGA

A source said Duffy fears marriage and it could jinx his lasting relationship with Purl.

Back in September, the Hollywood icon shared some tips to keep a romance alive – pat your loved one on the bottom.

"It was pretty odd the first time we were working together," Linda said in an interview with Hello! Magazine. "We finished a scene, and I felt a pat on my derriere … on set! Then I hear, ‘Nice job, honey.’ I was like huh? Oh! OK!"

Duffy added: "It sounds so cliché, but our life is very romantic – everything that we do has that overtone."

